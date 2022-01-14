ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

US proved oil reserves diminished by fifth

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProved oil reserves in the country reportedly slipped by 8.4 billion barrels last year. Proved oil reserves in the United States slipped 19% over the course of 2020, from 44.2 billion barrels to 35.8 billion barrels, according to fresh data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The new EIA...

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

US Oil and Gas Shares Continue to Grow

The oil and gas sector of the United States has bounced back after the pandemic with a much better performance owing to the energy crisis around the rest of the world. The shortage of gas supplies across the world has sent prices to new heights. This has motivated US producers even more. The tensions between Europe and Russia over the matter have further improved opportunities for the United States that became the top exporter ....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
atlanticcitynews.net

US helpless as oil prices climb higher

There is little left to do for the White House and other US decision-makers than sit and wait to see how the oil price game will play out. Despite the Biden administration's best attempts, oil prices are set to continue to climb this year, as many OPEC members are struggling with higher production quotas because of technical issues.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Petroleum#Proven Reserves#Eia#Rt
Reuters

U.S. awards fifth exchange of crude from strategic reserve

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Tuesday it had approved an exchange of 400,000 barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for release to Atlantic Trading and Marketing Inc, an arm of French company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) . This latest swap is the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

China to release oil reserves to curb rising prices

The nation joins the likes of Japan, South Korea, and India as it pitches in to the US plan to cool rising fuel prices. China will release its state crude oil reserves in the Lunar New Year – starting 1 February – as it joins the US-led plan to drive down global oil prices, Reuters has reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil reverses losses on weak US dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms

SINGAPORE (Jan 14): Oil futures reversed losses on Friday on a weaker US dollar although an imminent release of crude reserves from top importer China capped price gains. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to US$84.79 a barrel at 0730 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 11 cents, or 0.1%, to US$82.23 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Seeking Alpha

China to release strategic oil reserves ahead of Lunar New Year

China is set to release additional barrels from its strategic crude stockpiles ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday February 1st, according to sources at Reuters. As part of the agreement struck in late 2021 with global oil consumers, China will release an unspecified quantity of crude into the market in coming weeks, with the volume released to be dependent on price.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

IEA says oil demand dynamics are proving stronger than expected

Global oil demand has proven stronger than expected as the latest coronavirus variant inflicts a softer hit to the economy than anticipated, the International Energy Agency said. “Demand dynamics are stronger than many of the market observers had thought, mainly due to the milder Omicron expectations,” IEA Executive Director Fatih...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

US Oil Continues Upward

WTI crude climbed higher after a larger-than-expected fall in US inventories. A close above the daily resistance at 79.00 was a strong bullish sign. Following a brief pause, the rally accelerated above 80.40. Sentiment remains upbeat and the bulls are keen to buy the dip during a pullback. A breach above 82.20 would clear the path to the peak at 85.00.
TRAFFIC
offshore-technology.com

Legacy Reserves to divest $800m worth of shale assets in US

Legacy's assets in Haynesville would produce approximately 108 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day in January 2022. Legacy Reserves is reportedly planning to divest its oil and gas assets in the Permian and Haynesville basins in the US. According to a Reuters report, the company has already...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Libya oil company chief appeals for state investment

The powerful head of Libya's National Oil Corporation on Wednesday decried a lack of state investment in the country's vital energy sector. Libya sits on the largest known oil reserves in Africa, and is heavily dependent on revenues from its oil and gas exports. In a decade of violence since the 2011 revolt that overthrew and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi, armed groups have frequently blockaded or damaged oil installations, and some have been destroyed. "In 2021, we received just 11 percent" of the state budget allocated for the oil and gas sector, after two years of receiving no funding and accruing "large debts", NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy