Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny Co. unveils plan for Sunday's reported heavy snowfall

By Kdka News Staff
 6 days ago

The first definitive forecast for snowfall is out for a storm expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm watch was issued for the area beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday and ending on 1 p.m. Monday. AccuWeather is forecasting 8-to-12 inches in some spots for northwestern Allegheny County and most of Butler and Beaver counties.

Allegheny County officials issued an update on its Twitter page about a plan to combat the heavy snowfall.

30 salt trucks will be deployed as soon as the snow begins to fall. If it is necessary, drivers will be kept over the end of their shifts, and even more trucks will be deployed. According to Allegheny County, the routes drivers take about 1-to-2 hours to complete.

Returning to get more salt and heading back out will also take about an hour, so if the snow falls rapidly, accumulation on the roads will commence.

If you need to know who is responsible for your road, visit alleghenycounty.us/whoplowsmyroad.

KDKA News Radio

Spring Garden Street Closure

Spring Garden street in reserve township will be closed for two weeks. Traffic will be detoured onto Mt. Cho road. Port Authority riders will also be impacted. Two dozen stops on the Seven Spring Garden bus route will be in-service.
KDKA News Radio

Hayes-Freeland: Here comes the snow….

Turns out January might be a bit more like what we’re used to. The city had just over an inch of snow last week, and the forecast for Sunday afternoon to Monday could in fact make up for all the snow we have missed so far this winter.
