Allegheny Co. unveils plan for Sunday's reported heavy snowfall

The first definitive forecast for snowfall is out for a storm expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm watch was issued for the area beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday and ending on 1 p.m. Monday. AccuWeather is forecasting 8-to-12 inches in some spots for northwestern Allegheny County and most of Butler and Beaver counties.

Allegheny County officials issued an update on its Twitter page about a plan to combat the heavy snowfall.

30 salt trucks will be deployed as soon as the snow begins to fall. If it is necessary, drivers will be kept over the end of their shifts, and even more trucks will be deployed. According to Allegheny County, the routes drivers take about 1-to-2 hours to complete.

Returning to get more salt and heading back out will also take about an hour, so if the snow falls rapidly, accumulation on the roads will commence.

If you need to know who is responsible for your road, visit alleghenycounty.us/whoplowsmyroad.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.