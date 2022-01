If you want to be happy in 2022, believe it or not, what you wear can help. Dopamine dressing is the answer. However, there are almost as many reasons to put on an outfit as there are people in the world, yet people choose to choose what makes them feel good. It turns out there is a term for it. Dopamine dressing is a reality, as per Vogue, and it’s all about bright colors and fun accessories. People are changing their outfits and becoming a bit more creative with their appearances after a year of isolation.

