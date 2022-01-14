‘Absolutely disgusted’: grassroots UK Conservatives turning against PM Johnson
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt by grassroots Conservative supporters who want him to resign after a series of revelations https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnsons-office-partied-queen-mourned-death-husband-2022-01-14 about parties held at his official Downing Street residence during national coronavirus lockdowns. From the West Midlands to Scotland, party members...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0