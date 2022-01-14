ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Absolutely disgusted’: grassroots UK Conservatives turning against PM Johnson

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt by grassroots Conservative supporters who want him to resign after a series of revelations https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnsons-office-partied-queen-mourned-death-husband-2022-01-14 about parties held at his official Downing Street residence during national coronavirus lockdowns. From the West Midlands to Scotland, party members...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
investing.com

Calling UK PM "disgraceful", Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition

LONDON (Reuters) -A lawmaker quit Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday to join the opposition, describing the British prime minister's behaviour over lockdown parties as "disgraceful" and fuelling a rebellion against his premiership. Christian Wakeford, who represents the Bury South constituency in northern England, said Johnson's policies were doing nothing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has been tarnished by allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic.If Johnson does not heed calls to resign — and he insists he won't — he could be toppled through a no-confidence vote.Here’s how the Conservative Party goes about challenging and changing leaders.THE NO-CONFIDENCE VOTEA no-confidence vote in the party leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers — currently 54 — write a letter to Graham Brady head of a powerful group of Conservative...
U.K.
The Independent

Senior Tory accuses ministers of ‘blackmail’ against rebel MPs plotting to topple Boris Johnson

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.They were said to include pulling investment from their constituencies – even in target ‘Red Wall’ seats – or them losing out in boundary shake-ups.Mr Wragg, the chair of the public administration...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid insists Boris Johnson is ‘safe’ in his job despite ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry

Sajid Javid has insisted Boris Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite a former cabinet minister’s dramatic demand for him to quit and even before the ‘partygate’ inquiry is concluded.The prime minister suffered the blow of Christian Wakeford’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday, minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.But, despite the turmoil, asked...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Leadership Election#British Royal Family#Uk#Conservatives#Reuters#The European Union
The Independent

How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

Boris Johnson remains in hot water amid allegations surrounding a string of parties that allegedly took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the prospect of staff ignoring social restrictions, the prime minister has been forced to admit to the House of Commons that he himself attended at least one such event as more and more stories continue to play out in the newspapers about further illicit gatherings that reputedly took place behind closed doors while the British public obeyed tough restrictions.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is this the endgame for Boris Johnson? John Rentoul to host ‘Ask Me Anything’

One of his MPs has defected to the opposition; others are plotting to overthrow him; his former cabinet colleague has quoted Leo Amery quoting Oliver Cromwell at him, telling him “in the name of God, go”; while some of his current cabinet are soliciting votes in the campaign to succeed him. Boris Johnson’s hold on No 10 suddenly seems precarious.The reversal of fortune has been breathtakingly sudden. Twice last year The Times carried front-page headlines declaring that Johnson “eyed a decade in power”, at the time of the Hartlepool by-election and the Conservative Party conference. The Conservatives were ahead in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Defection of former Tory MP has ‘calmed nerves’ of those jostling for PM to quit

The defection of a former Tory MP to Labour has “calmed nerves” of those jostling for Boris Johnson to resign, as a Cabinet minister insisted the Prime Minister was safe in his job for now.Conservative MP for Brigg and Goole Andrew Percy said Christian Wakeford (Bury South) announcing he was joining the Labour Party minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday had focused the minds of those becoming impatient with Mr Johnson.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the move had been “damaging”.Mr Wakeford dramatically switched sides on Wednesday, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: No 10 accused of blackmail against rebels as MP says defection ‘calmed nerves’

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole MP, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s kind of made people a bit more relaxed, it’s calmed nerves.“I think people have recognised that actually...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Downing Street parties would not have happened under Theresa May

Did you know that if you put “Sue” into Google, Sue Gray now pops up above the Suez Canal, Sue Perkins, Sue Ryder and even Suede, the indie rock band. Congratulations, Ms Gray: you’re a bona fide rock star!Variations on “wait for Sue” – a latter day King Solomon – are the only answers the PM and his allies have been prepared to offer in response to questions about Partygate, ever since she was handed the job of reporting on it. Along with some bluster.But on the subject of this tawdry affair, there’s another question that interests me, and it...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM denies blackmailing Tory rebels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed new allegations that his aides had tried to "blackmail" and threaten Conservative rebels, in a potentially criminal twist to Downing Street's "partygate" scandal. Scotland's First Minister First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alleged the charge amounted to "corruption", and accused Johnson of "tarnishing the office of prime minister".
U.K.
The Independent

Minister says he ‘sincerely hopes’ Boris Johnson did not mislead parliament over partygate

Defence minister James Heappey has said he “sincerely hopes” that Boris Johnson did not mislead parliament about the drinks party in the No 10 garden during the first Covid lockdown in May 2020.The prime minister is battling to save his premiership, amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote could be received on Wednesday.In a message to MPs considering sending a letter to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, Mr Heappey told Sky News: “This doesn’t feel like the time to be changing prime minister, if you ask me.”However, the minister refused to say whether Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vote of no confidence in Johnson ‘getting closer and closer’ – Douglas Ross

Rebel Tory MPs are getting “closer and closer” to the 54 letters needed to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.He said the situation was a “rollercoaster ride” as some MPs were withdrawing their letters to the backbench 1922 Committee in response to party whips.Mr Ross spoke to the BBC a week after he called on Boris Johnson to resign amid the Downing Street parties scandal.A vote of no confidence can be triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs – which would mean 54 currently – write to the chairman...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy