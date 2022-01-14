‘Absolutely disgusted’: grassroots UK Conservatives turning against PM Johnson

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO