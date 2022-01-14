Chuks Aneke: Charlton Athletic re-sign Birmingham City striker

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
