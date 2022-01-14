Pulse-pounding moment giraffe chases vehicle of tourists through a South African safari park

If you are interested in artisan finishing salts, there’s no shortage of choices from white, pink, black, pale gray, and blue — harvested from regions across the globe. Recently, a new salt has become available in the United States — Oryx Desert Salt. The sun-dried salt is harvested from a remote 20-square-mile salt pan, or salt flat, in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa formed by an ancient underground salt lake replenished by flowing streams. Pure and unprocessed, and mineral-rich, without additives, the translucent white crystals have an exceptionally soft but full and fresh briny flavor. Samantha Skyring of Cape Town, South Africa, founded the company more than a decade ago, inspired by a journey there she took years before. On her trek, she encountered oryx gazelles, a type of antelope with long, speared horns. The animal, she learned, can survive for months without water but can’t go for long without licking salt — hence the name of her company. Skyring sells her salt in Europe and widely throughout her country, largely to chefs (8.8 ounces, $7.99 to $8.25; 3.2 ounces in a grinder, $6.99). In addition to the coarse salt, she’s added smoked and wine salt in refillable grinders and Madagascar Black pepper sourced from small-scale farmers. The company donates a portion of profits to the Khomani San and Mier, indigenous communities living in the Kalahari. Available at Whole Foods Market locations and amazon.com.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO