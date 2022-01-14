ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Rockstar's new budget-friendly 10mm F8 fisheye, 27mm F2.8 lenses cost less than $80

By Gannon Burgett
Digital Photography Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese optics manufacturer Rockstar has released a new pair of prime lenses for APS-C camera systems: a 10mm F8 fisheye lens and a 27mm F2.8 lens. Starting with the wider of the two, the 10mm F8 fisheye lens offers a 16mm full-frame equivalent focal length on most APS-C cameras (20mm on...

www.dpreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Faster than F1! 3 F0.95 Lenses Portraits Photographers Will Love!

The f0.95 lens is fantastic if you’re looking for a very specific look. They’re great for APS-C cameras and those with smaller sensors. But even if you’re using a full-frame camera, you can get beautiful photos with f0.95 lenses. And they’re all manual focus. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best without breaking the bank. Check these out!
PHOTOGRAPHY
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Get a Beginner-Friendly Drone on Sale for Less Than $75

As an entrepreneur, it's easy to spend so much time focusing on work that you forget to take a break from time to time. Finding a hobby is actually a great thing for entrepreneurs to do. It's a good way to clear your head and rejuvenate after stressful periods. So,...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

New images of the Rockstar 27mm f/2.8 E-mount lens

I never reported about this new pancake prime lens: The new Rockstar 27mm f/2.8 is available on eBay (Click here). **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheye Lens#Rockstar#Lenses#Prime Lens#Chinese#Mft#Exif#Fujifilm X#Micro Four Thirds
lensrentals.com

The Best Budget Lenses for Mirrorless Cameras for 2022

It’s without question, mirrorless is the future for photography. Canon and Nikon have more or less stopped the production on their DSLR platforms, and Sony and Fujifilm have been focused on the mirrorless market for a few years now. And while the mirrorless platforms have several advantages over the DSLR platforms, one stark disadvantage is the cost. Often the mirrorless cameras require a bit more electronics on them, adding to their initial cost. Furthermore, the costs of mirrorless platforms continue its ramp upward when you start looking at their lens lineups. For example, the Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II is around $1900 new, whereas the RF version is $2,400. Looking at the increased prices across the board, I figured it was time to start looking at some more affordable options for each of the platforms.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Review: Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye 3D VR

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Bryan at The-Digital-Picture has completed his review of the Canon RF 5.2mm f/2.8 L Dual...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How Does Canon’s Dual Fisheye VR Lens Hold Up Against the Competition?

Canon released a unique, incredibly niche lens aimed at VR content creators in the latter half of last year, the RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye 3D VR Lens. How does it stack up against the competition? Is there competition in this space?. If there's anyone qualified to answer those questions,...
ELECTRONICS
Phandroid

Honor’s first foldable might cost even less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3

In less than a week, Honor will debut its first foldable phone, dubbed the Honor Magic V. The phone will sport a design similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an inward folding main screen. There have been a few leaks regarding what the phone will be able to provide in the power department, but one big question that has remained is how much the phone cost.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Ubergizmo

TCL’s 98-inch QLED TV Will Cost Less Than $8,000

For the most part, we reckon that a TV around the 50-55 inch range is plenty big, especially if you don’t have a very big house or apartment. Also, TV prices around that size are also relatively affordable, so it does make it a nice blend of being good value for money while being big enough to watch your shows or play games on.
ELECTRONICS
provideocoalition.com

The New SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary Review

Small, lightweight, and swapped focus and zoom ring placement did not keep me from thoroughly enjoying the new Sigma 18-50 F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary zoom lens. The Sigma 18-50mm has a lot going for it. Budget-minded Mirrorless APS-C format shooters might find an all-around lens gem with the $549 Sigma 18-50mm. NOW, this is where I start showing example photos and footage, but for my life, I cannot find the photos I took with the Sigma 18-50mm anywhere in my catalog. For this, I am sorry. Am I the only one whose brain has turned to mush during this mess?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon announces Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S sports prime lens

Nikon has officially announced the Nikkor Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S – a new telephoto lens for the mirrorless Z mount. Originally teased alongside the Z9 announcement in October, the Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S is Nikon's first pro telephoto lens designed from scratch for mirrorless, and offers several enhancements compared to its F-mount, AF-S equivalent.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Video: Mesmerizing clip shows nighttime hyperlapse light painting made with Mavic 2 Pro and 3 Cine drones

Greek creative duo Inva + Sla managed to capture a timelapse, plus a hyperlapse, with light painting, using a camera along with Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 3 Cine drones. This is the first-ever drone light painting animation to be minted on Foundation's marketplace as a non-fungible token (NFT) and one of the first nighttime hyperlapses to emerge from the Mavic 3 series now that the feature is finally available.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Canon announces the EOS R5C, a Cinema EOS and a stills camera all in one body

Canon has announced the EOS R5C, a full frame mirrorless camera that effectively combines the EOS R5 with a Cinema EOS motion picture camera, all in a single body. It's physically similar to the EOS R5 with the notable additions of a bulge on the rear of the camera to accommodate a fan, and a red shutter button on the front.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Phantom S991 high-speed camera shoots 4K video at 937 frames per second

Vision Research has announced the Phantom S991 high-speed camera. The new specialized camera combines impressive Phantom sensor technology and CoaXPress-over-Fiber (CXFPoF) with CXP-12 to deliver 9Gpx/sec (70 Gbps) throughput to record 4096 x 2304 video at a blazing-fast 937 frames per second. Like other Phantom cameras, the S991 can record...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Film Friday: Is the 'new' Fujifilm 200 film just rebranded Kodak Gold 200? Is sure looks like it

Last month, Fujifilm announced the release of Fujicolor 200, a ‘new’ film stock that so far has only shown up on the company’s North America website. While both its name and branding bears a striking resemblance to the company’s Fujicolor C200 film stock — which is still listed on its websites outside of North America and has been available since 2020 — the datasheet for the ‘new’ Fujicolor 200 film stock shows a color profile much different than that in the datasheet for its Fujicolor C200 film stock and one very similar to the datasheet for Kodak’s Gold 200 film stock.
MOVIES
Digital Camera World

Samyang AF 18mm F2.8 FE review

Bucking the trend set by ultra-wide-angle lenses for full-frame cameras over the last few years, the Samyang AF 18mm F2.8 FE proves that they don’t need to be big, chunky affairs. This one is pretty much pocket-sized and a real featherweight, making it ideal as a walkabout lens or a little extra something for when your standard zoom runs out of viewing angle. There’s nothing lightweight about the image quality and all-round performance, however, making the Samyang a great buy at the price.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

The new Realme 9i is a budget-friendly device with a 90Hz display and the Snapdragon 680

After debuting the Realme 9 series with the launch of the affordable Realme 9i in Vietnam earlier this month, Realme has now brought the device to the Indian market. The budget-friendly device packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chip, a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Realme 9i.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Photography Review

Leica's M11 risks rendering the rangefinder obsolete

How do you design a camera when its performance as a camera is arguably incidental to its appeal? And how do you manage your relationship with the latest technology when one of your products' selling points is history and a shooting experience untouched by time?. The Leica M11 is a...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy