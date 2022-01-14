ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting 30-40 runs in first hour was exactly what we needed, says Mark Boucher

Cover picture for the articleCape Town [South Africa], January 14 (ANI): South Africa head coach Mark Boucher said that winning against India was a crucial but memorable one as the team will remember how to win in tough situations. South Africa defeated India to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in...

