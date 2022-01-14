ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-19 World Cup: South Africa eager to kick off campaign against India

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgetown [Guyana], January 14 (ANI): South Africa Under-19 boys are ready to begin their long-awaited ICC U19 World Cup 2022 campaign in West Indies with a captivating encounter against India on Saturday. The Group B match-up gets underway at the Providence Stadium in Providence, near Georgetown, the capital city...

