The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the way patients access healthcare. The pandemic has also highlighted ongoing disparities in health care, and how a lack of digital literacy and access to technology can be a real hinderance to receiving optimal treatment. Researchers from the Boston area sought to investigate how specific demographic disparities in the use of telemedicine compared with in-person surgical consultations after the initial wave of COVID. The findings of their analysis were published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO