I went out Thursday on the 7:55 shuttle for a couple of nice powder runs. I was shocked that the bus was packed like a can of sardines, and more riders came on at each stop. Several riders had no masks, and we had to remind them of the requirement. COVID-19 is still rampant. What happened to the limit of 20 riders and a second bus during peak hours?

VAIL, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO