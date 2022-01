Looking for a way to tighten and firm up your skin, sans the surgical or injectable route? The good news is skin-care ingredients have come a long way, and while it’s true you can’t expect to get the same results as a procedure, you can still achieve a plumper, more lifted appearance — without the wait. Take StriVectin’s new breakthrough Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream, for instance: The clinical results show it actually firms sagging skin in as little as one month. The powerhouse formula works by targeting naturally occurring elastin, a key protein that allows the skin to stretch and then snap back to its original shape. How exactly does it do this? To learn more about the science behind StriVectin’s high-tech moisturizer, we tapped board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano for her expert insight on its ingredients and patented NIA-114 technology. Ahead, find out why this moisturizer earns its spot in many a 40-something’s skin-care arsenal.

