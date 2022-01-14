ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Munsters’ – Rob Zombie Shares Brand New Image of “The Gypsy Queen” from Upcoming Movie

By John Squires
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe still don’t yet have a release date for Rob Zombie‘s new movie The Munsters, a brand new movie that’s based on the classic television series. But Zombie has taken to social media to share another image from the movie today, this one revealing some fresh new casting...

‘Scream’ – Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid on the Secretive Early Stages of the Movie’s Production [Interview]

In the world of Scream, everyone’s a suspect. That simple setup sums up the entire premise of popular online game Among Us, which makes every player sus. Because the production was so wrapped in secrecy that no one knew who the actual killer was, franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera (In the Heights) and Jack Quaid (“The Boys”) compared their time on the set of Scream to a game of Among Us.
11 best vampire movies to fill that Morbius-shaped hole in your heart

If you’re anything like my esteemed colleague Joshua Rivera, the news of Sony delaying Morbius to April has got you down. The long-awaited Spider-Man spinoff starring Jared Leto as the anemic scientist-turned-vampiric vigilante has been brewing in production for quite awhile, with the announcement of this latest delay marking the sixth such time it’s been pushed back since it’s initial release date inn July of 2020.
When Jason Really Did Take Manhattan: Celebrating Six More of the Best Horror Movie Trailers!

For some film buffs, the movie trailers preceding the main attraction are an essential part of the moviegoing experience. Promising cinematic thrills and sparking debates over whether or not the upcoming attractions will live up to the hype, these previews have become much more than simple marketing tools, often serving as a source of entertainment in and of themselves.
Photos: The Rock Shares Set Photos From Upcoming “Black Adam” Film

As seen in the photos below, The Rock is spending lengthy spans of time inside a high tech visual effects machine called “the egg” for his upcoming film, Black Adam. In the caption Rocky accompanies with the pictures, he notes how he “can only move his eyes, head & shoulders, focusing on marks no bigger than a quarter.”
5 New Horror Movies Releasing This Week and “Servant” Returns for a Brand New Season

While the brand new Scream movie continues to top the box office after the long 4-day weekend, scaring up $35 million domestically at the time of writing this article, a new week brings another batch of new horror movies this week. Additionally, a popular horror series returns to television with a new season, and another horror series premieres this week.
‘Scream’ Is the Sharpest Fifth Entry In a Horror Franchise [Halloweenies Podcast]

“Something about this one just feels different…”. Indeed it does. That’s why your fellow Halloweenies have re-assembled in Woodsboro to slice and dice through the one we’ve all been waiting for: Scream, aka 5cream. So, delete your social media, tape over your camera phone, and head to the Murder Hospital with co-hosts Justin Gerber, Michael Roffman, Mike Vanderbilt, Dan Caffrey, and Mac Gerber.
'The Munsters' Reboot Confirms Catherine Schell's Casting with New Image

Rob Zombie has rarely shied away from the chance to show fans set images from his upcoming reboot of The Munsters. Since production began, the director has been consistently sharing set photos on Instagram of different cast members, sets and props. In his newest update, Zombie confirms actress Catherine Schell as part of the cast and reveals a first look of her character Zoya Krupp.
‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
‘The Addams Family’ 1991 Movie Coming to Netflix to Get You Ready for Jenna Ortega-Starring “Wednesday” Series

One of the hottest projects on the horizon is Tim Burton‘s live action series “Wednesday,” which is coming soon to Netflix. Most exciting of all, the series landed Jenna Ortega to play Wednesday Addams, the young actress fresh off a string of horror roles – including The Babysitter 2 and this year’s Scream – that have made her a fan favorite on the scene.
[R.I.P.] ‘Hannibal Rising’ and “Moon Knight” Actor Gaspard Ulliel Has Passed Away at 37

“The 37 year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region,” Deadline’s report continues. Back in 2007, Gaspard Ulliel played Hannibal Lecter in the film Hannibal Rising, an adaptation of the novel written by Thomas Harris. More recently, Ulliel looks to have completed work as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the first season of Marvel’s “Moon Knight” series, appearing in six episodes of the upcoming series according to his resume over on IMDb.
Third ‘Happy Death Day’ Still in the Cards, Teases Jason Blum

Blum has been teasing Tree’s return for the better part of the past year and continued to do so this past weekend over on social media. When asked about a third Happy Death Day, Blum exclaimed: “Something is stirring. I will say that.”. It’s no guarantee but there...
10 of the Most Memorable Slasher Movies Released in the 25 Years Since ‘Scream’ Changed the Game

By 1996, slashers were out of style. The Golden Age of Slashers waned over a decade ago, and ’90s horror was still searching for its identity thanks largely to massive shifts in technology. Wes Craven‘s second attempt at meta-horror changed everything; Scream‘s quiet December release snowballed into an enormous hit and reinvigorated the subgenre, ushering a new wave of teen slashers.
Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
