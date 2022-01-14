ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the newest commercials from TurboTax, Gobble, Hallmark and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Advertising Age
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the...

Advertising Age

Netflix is raising its prices

Netflix Inc. raised the price of its monthly subscription packages by $1 to $2 in the U.S., boosting revenue and increasing the money it can spending on programming. The changes, which were posted on Netflix’s website, range from a $1 increase for its basic plan, which allows just one user at a time, to a $2 boost for the premium service, which offers an ultra-high-definition picture and four screens. The company’s standard plan now costs $15.49 in the U.S., a $1.50 increase.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

McDonald's Is Bringing Back One of Its Best Desserts Ever

Just like how no comic book deaths are permanent, no good dessert is really gone forever from fast food. As some have started to notice at select McDonald's locations across the country, blueberry and creme pies have started to make a resurgence. The delectable treat last made an appearance in 2017, before quickly being ripped from the menus.
RESTAURANTS
Advertising Age

Why M&M's ordered a mascot makeover

The cast of candy characters at M&M's has undergone a makeover that brand executives say better reflects the diverse and nuanced world of its fans, a progressive move that could nonetheless smooth the edges of its most provocative work. The new approach tones down Green’s temptress tendencies and embraces the...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Advertising Age

It’s time to treat media salespeople with respect

For all the problems that dominate industry headlines, there’s a silent one that jeopardizes innovation and return for marketers big and small. It’s bad buyer behavior that pollutes relationships with salespeople who are a key part of the engine of the media business. Salespeople bring the experience and...
ECONOMY
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS
Advertising Age

Peloton reportedly pauses production of bikes and treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton Interactive Inc. shares plummeted as much as 27% Thursday on a report that it’s temporarily halting production of bikes and treadmills, the latest sign that a star of the pandemic has lost its shine. Production of Peloton’s main stationary bikes will be paused for two months, CNBC reported,...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Market Basket ‘Stole The Number 3 Position From Trader Joe’s’ In New Grocery Retailer Rankings

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Massachusetts-based Market Basket is moving up in a new ranking of America’s best grocery retailers. The report from customer data science company dunnhumby, released this month, has the Demoulas-owned chain “leap frogging three retailers” to land at No. 3 in its ranking. “Market Basket stole the number three position from Trader Joe’s, with its continued excellence on Price and Operations, while simultaneously making its biggest Covid-era improvements in Speed,” the report states. “Market Basket is also like Trader Joe’s in that they don’t have a Digital offering. They have built value propositions based on what their specific Customers want.” Amazon...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Adds 8.3M Subscribers in Q4, Missing Expectations

Netflix added 8.3 million subscribers in its latest financial quarter, falling below the streaming giant’s expectations of a net subscriber add of 8.5 million. As stated in a shareholder letter last quarter, Netflix was expecting to significantly underperform in Q4 compared to growth seen between 2017 to 2020. The streamer ended 2021 with a total of 222 million paid subscribers, adding just 18 million new paying subscribers during the year compared to the 37 million gained in 2020. In a letter to shareholders on Thursday, Netflix acknowledged that “added competition” from other companies with streaming services “may be affecting [Netflix’s] marginal growth some”...
TV & VIDEOS

