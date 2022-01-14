ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Peacemaker Opening Credits Sequence Online!

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released the fantastic Peacemaker opening credits sequence! You can watch the opening using the player below. Set to the song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” by Wig Wam, the sequence is directed by series writer and director James Gunn and choreographed by Charissa-Lee Barton....

www.vitalthrills.com

963kklz.com

‘Peacemaker’: Behind James Gunn’s ‘Unskipable’ Title Sequence

Suicide Squad director James Gunn wants his new show, Peacemaker, to give credit where credit is due. Since it dropped the first three episodes last week (January 13), the HBO Max show didn’t boasted a title sequence so spectacular that instead of skipping it, they played it over and over.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Watch ‘Peacemaker’ Online: How to Stream ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff Series on HBO Max

After The Suicide Squad hit theaters last year, fans were immediately enraptured by John Cena’s breakout performance as the anti-hero Peacemaker — and so was James Gunn, the director of the movie (who’s also directed Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie series). This quickly led to Cena getting his own HBO Max show titled Peacemaker which will give fans a chance to learn more about the character’s motives and follow him along on a gore-filled comedic journey, similar to what we loved about The Suicide Squad movie. Buy:'Peacemaker'atHBO Max Excited to watch Peacemaker online when it premieres on HBO Max? Here’s everything you...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Peacemaker’ Star Danielle Brooks Explains Those Wild Opening Credits, and Her Character’s Shocking [SPOILER]

When Danielle Brooks first signed on to the new HBO Max series, “Peacemaker,” she was thrilled to be stepping into a DC Comics adaptation, a genre that to date has not made much space for women who look like her. She loved that the show’s executive producer, writer, and director James Gunn — who created the show as a spin-off from his 2021 feature “The Suicide Squad” — wrote Brooks’ role, Leota Adebayo, specifically with her in mind. And she relished the opportunity to do the same kind of physical stunt work as the show’s lead, John Cena.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Does Peacemaker have a post-credits scene?Here’s what you need to know.

James Gunn’s Peacemaker has finally arrived, premiering its first three episodes on HBO Max this week. The John Cena-starring superhero comedy is a spinoff of DC’s The Suicide Squad and follows its titular anti-hero on a new, R-rated mission. But after each action-packed episode, does the new series have a post-credit scene?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

James Gunn Reveals Why You Shouldn't Skip Peacemaker's Opening Credits Dance Number

Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna skip it? Peacemaker series creator James Gunn says there's more than meets the eye — and the ears — in the stilted, super-serious opening credits dance number set to the tune of Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It." The three-episode premiere of Gunn's The Suicide Squad spinoff, now streaming on HBO Max, gives viewers the option of a "skip intro" button to bypass the 90-second sequence written into the script and directed by Gunn. But what appears to be a funny and "ridiculous" musical number is telling a story that gets deeper — and darker — with each episode of Peacemaker.
THEATER & DANCE
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker

Performers include: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick. A superhero/supervillain series, the Peacemaker TV show was written and directed by James Gunn. The story explores the origins of Christopher Smith (Cena) aka Peacemaker from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. He’s...
TV SERIES
Polygon

James Gunn wants to ‘vanquish the skip’ intro button with Peacemaker’s musical opening credits

“Do you really wanna, do you really wanna taste it?”. If guitar riffs are already blasting inside your brain then you have clearly watched the Peacemaker opening sequence. If they aren’t, it’s worth stopping to go take a watch beforehand. The 1980s rock-inspired dance sequence takes up more than a minute of every episode, complete with flashing lights and dance moves equal parts showy and profane. To Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” the cast of Peacemaker robotically moves from gorilla-like arm curls to pelvic thrusts.
MOVIES
TVLine

Inside Peacemaker's Superfun Opening Credits: Who Had the Best Time? And Who Had to Dial Down the Emotion?

The following details an opening credits sequence that is best first enjoyed with your eyes and ears over on HBO Max; you can then read this after. HBO Max’s Peacemaker has a secret weapon, and it is the cast’s incredibly rewatchable, hilariously stilted dance moves in the opening credits. Barging into each episode with the first yelps of Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” the 90-second song-and-awkward dance number — choreographed by Charissa-Lee Barton, directed by series creator James Gunn and filmed over one day in a high school auditorium — starts off with John Cena’s chrome-domed antihero joined by Freddie...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

James Gunn on ‘Peacemaker,’ The Secrecy Around Episode 8, That Opening Song, and Giving Peacemaker a Bald Eagle For a Partner

With Peacemaker now streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with writer-director James Gunn about making the fantastic series. During the interview, he talked about why he didn’t want anyone to see Episode 8 (the season finale) early, using the Wig Wam song “Do You Wanna Taste It” in the awesome opening credits, giving Peacemaker a bald eagle named Eagly as a best friend, if he writes with budget in mind, why he always gives himself more time in the shoot to film the 3rd act, and more. In addition, he talked about how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going, the status of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and his other DC TV project.
TV SERIES
Collider

John Cena on ‘Peacemaker,’ the Opening Credits, and Why Filming His Underwear Action Scene Was Painful

With writer-director James Gunn’s Peacemaker now streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with John Cena about making the fantastic series. During the interview, he talked about filming the opening credits, how the fight sequence in his underwear was physically painful due to his inability to hide pads on the floor or in his costume, Peacemaker's relationship with Eagly, and more. In addition, he talked about the success of Vacation Friends and how excited he was to work with Matthew Vaughn on the upcoming spy movie Argylle.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Hilarious ‘Peacemaker’ Credits Were Created to Prevent Viewers From Skipping Ahead (Video)

”I wanted to create something that people would not want to skip over,“ says James Gunn. “Peacemaker” creator and showrunner James Gunn believes that the series’ opening credit sequence – a slightly absurd dance number performed by star John Cena and the cast – is not to be skipped. To put a fine point on it, he got HBO Max to remove the “skip forward” button that traditionally allows viewers to cut to the chase.
TV SERIES
