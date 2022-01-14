Peacemaker Opening Credits Sequence Online!

Peacemaker's full opening number has been released by director James Gunn after the fans requested it. The director posted the full clip on Twitter after the show's big release this week. People have been sounding off about that intro from the moment that this DC Comics show hit HBO Max. The streaming service has to be pleased with the fan reaction so far. Although it was just three episodes to start off, there is clearly a hook for this series. Seeing John Cena dance in his ridiculous costume to Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" is basically an added bonus at this point. It would be hard not to talk about the intro as Gunn has mentioned that there is some sort of extra bonus lurking in the credits. You can check out the entire thing for yourself down below.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO