‘Absolutely disgusted’: grassroots UK Conservatives turning against PM Johnson

Did you know that if you put “Sue” into Google, Sue Gray now pops up above the Suez Canal, Sue Perkins, Sue Ryder and even Suede, the indie rock band. Congratulations, Ms Gray: you’re a bona fide rock star!Variations on “wait for Sue” – a latter day King Solomon – are the only answers the PM and his allies have been prepared to offer in response to questions about Partygate, ever since she was handed the job of reporting on it. Along with some bluster.But on the subject of this tawdry affair, there’s another question that interests me, and it...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO