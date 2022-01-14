ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ronaldo says road to Qatar World Cup ‘difficult’

World Soccer Talk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSao Paulo (AFP) – Portugal and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview broadcast late on Thursday there are “difficult battles” ahead if his country are to qualify for the World Cup for the sixth successive time. Portugal, the 2016 European champions, face Turkey...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win

London (AFP) – Manchester United got back on track with a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s petulant reaction to his substitution cast a shadow over their first victory in three Premier League games. Ralf Rangnick’s side were indebted to David de Gea for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s young stars provide clinical touch to down wasteful Brentford

Was this the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo demanded?Whatever about refusing to accept criticism, Manchester United’s new generation refused to accept anything other than victory.It was certainly the response, and the result, Ralf Rangnick and his team needed.On a night when they were often second best to Brentford, and mere days after Ronaldo gave such a pointed interview about the attitude of younger players, three of the club’s youth graduates scored to secure a crucial 3-1 win in the race for fourth. The table looks that bit better for United. The mood is that bit improved.That’s the spirit of youth, that feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Cup#Espn#Old Trafford#United#The Premier League#The Champions League
The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Evolution Includes Sharp Suits With Sleek Shoes

Cristiano Ronaldo has style on and off the soccer field. The Manchester United star player has graced the covers of magazines and red carpet events in the most exclusive clothing and footwear. Ronaldo is a fan of bold color suits and tailored jackets sometimes paired with luxury sneakers. Ronaldo’s own merchandise brand CR7 offers many products like eyewear, boots, loafers and men’s sandals. Previously, the athlete and business mogul collaborated with Nike on a, Air Max 97 sneaker. The sneaker featured a leather patchwork design on the all-red uppers. In 2016, the star signed a lifetime contract with Nike for an estimated...
FIFA
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
The Independent

Chelsea need to ‘recharge batteries’ after draw with Brighton – Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea need to “recharge the batteries” after blaming tiredness for their lacklustre performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton The European champions’ fading title hopes suffered another setback after Hakim Ziyech’s first-half opener was cancelled out by stand-in Albion skipper Adam Webster.Chelsea topped the table as recently as the start of last month but have spectacularly fallen out of contention having now won just two of their nine top-flight outings since.Blues boss Tuchel once again bemoaned his club’s punishing schedule and now plans to give his players two days off ahead of Sunday’s home game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Turkey says to send 3,250 security personnel to Qatar 2022 World Cup

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will send 3,250 security officers to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday, adding Ankara had also trained Qatari personnel ahead of the competition. Speaking at an event in the southern resort town of Antalya, Soylu said 3,000 riot...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd boss Rangnick says Martial issue ‘resolved’ after talks

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said on Tuesday he had held clear-the-air talks with Anthony Martial after a public clash over the French international’s absence from the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Rangnick said after Saturday’s game that Martial, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Rangnick won’t freeze out Pogba amid talk of Man Utd exit

London (AFP) – Ralf Rangnick has vowed to play Paul Pogba even if the Manchester United midfielder is only motivated by the chance to secure a move away from Old Trafford. Pogba is out of contract at the end of this season and is yet to sign a new deal with the club he rejoined from Juventus in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Conte shocked by Premier League call offs for injuries

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has expressed his dismay at the Premier League’s decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby with Arsenal. The Gunners requested the postponement on the basis of not being able to field a team with 13 senior outfield players due to a number of injuries and players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy