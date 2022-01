Night Talks have shared a new video for their single “On and On,” and once again the Los Angeles rock trio have outdone themselves. Sporting their ever-earnest blends of pummeling percussion and shimmering riffs, the song is another powerful entry in the band’s growing catalog. Led by the magnetizing and sonorous vocals of Soraya Sebghati alongside guitarists Jacob Butler and Josh Arteaga, Night Talks have a penchant for creating joyous rock anthems. With “On and On” the band tries to untangle a lifetime of relationships, sifting through their purpose, strain, and warmth for some stability. Sebghati’s voice rings clear in affirmation of a resolution to keep at it — to continue putting in the often hard work maintaining those connections with other people.

