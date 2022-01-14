ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Degrassi' Is Back: Everything To Know About The New HBO Max Series

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hit series is gearing up to make its return for the "Next Generation" after HBO Max ordered “a reprise of the original teen drama.” According to reports, the new show will focus on a group of high schoolers from Toronto...

Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
defpen

‘Degrassi’ Revival In The Works At HBO Max

If any premium network is on a run right now, it’s HBO and it’s streaming service, HBO Max. Within the last year and change, the network has put together new seasons of Insecure, Love Life, Succession and Station Eleven. Not to mention, HBO Max is also home to a number of films such as Judas and the Black Messiah, Dune and King Richard. Now, HBO and HBO Max are trying their hand at another project.
TV SERIES
Billboard

‘Degrassi’ Reboot Heading to HBO Max | Billboard News

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has greenlit a new ‘Degrassi’ series based on the decades-spanning Canadian franchise about middle and high school kids that will debut on HBO Max in 2023. Additionally, HBO Max has acquired U.S. rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, which will begin streaming this spring.
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Will HBO Max’s Degrassi Be In Continuity?

Whatever it takes, Degrassi always makes it through. It’s been announced that a new version of the beloved teen drama is headed to streamer HBO Max in 2023. The series has been off the air since 2017, after four seasons of Degrassi: Next Class on Netflix, but paraphrasing a Degrassi classic song, “everybody wants Degrassi and they’ll never give up.”
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

John Cena teases Peacemaker series in new featurette for HBO Max’s DC series

HBO Max has released another featurette for the new DC series Peacemaker which sees John Cena giving viewers some background on his titular character and what’s ahead for Christopher Smith following the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad; check it out here…. Peacemaker sees John Cena reprising...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max reboots WildBrain’s Canadian teen series Degrassi

WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max has commissioned a reimagined version of the classic Canadian teen and family series Degrassi. Produced by Canadian studio WildBrain, the new iteration of the series will be helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage, The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things). HBO has...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Cheadle Sets Up AMC & HBO Max Series

Actor Don Cheadle has set up two new series about Black historical figures and events which he will executive produce. First, AMC is developing a series adaptation of Wesley Lowery’s 2016 non-fiction work “They Can’t Kill Us All”. Lowery conducted hundreds of interviews for the work over the course of the year.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Former HBO Exec Len Amato Set as Content Chief at MasterClass

Former HBO exec Len Amato has lined up his next gig. Amato, who exited his role as president of HBO Films, Cinemax and miniseries last year, has been tapped to serve as chief content officer at MasterClass. In his new role, Amato will head content organization and lead innovation, strategy and development of class launches at the company. He will report to MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier. “Len has been a pioneer in creating premium, original content and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Rogier said. “His passion for storytelling, proven leadership and ability to attract talent will help us...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Netflix Will Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast from Martin Kove, aka Sensei Kreese

Martin Kove is staying one step ahead of the competition. The “Cobra Kai” star is set to launch the podcast “Cobra Koves” with LiveOne-owned PodcastOne on January 20, as announced by Deadline. Kove originally starred in the “Karate Kid” films as bully John Kreese; in the Netflix spinoff series “Cobra Kai,” Kove’s character has since become a rival Sensei to lead stars Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Kove will break down his character in the “Cobra Koves” podcast, alongside his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap the Netflix series, which premiered its fourth season in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At Apple With Gina Rodriguez To Star & EP

Apple has put in development a television series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, with former Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez set to star and executive produce, sources have confirmed to Deadline. The project hails from Almodovar’s El Deseo banner, Rodiguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate TV. Noelle Valdivia (Masters Of Sex) will pen the series adaptation. Rodriguez will play Pepa in the potential series, the role played by Carmen Maura in the film, which would feature a mix of English and Spanish, sources tell Deadline. Almodovar will...
TV SERIES
Variety

Issa Rae’s Raedio Inks Multi-Project Development Deal With Audible

Another day, another mega-deal for multi-hyphenate creator Issa Rae, as the “Insecure” mastermind and her “audio everywhere company” Raedio have inked an exclusive development deal with Audible. Through the worldwide exclusive multi-project pact, Raedio and Audible will collaborate on Audible Original podcasts from a variety of audio genres including scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content and entertainment-based nonfiction projects. Rae and Raedio president Benoni Tagoe will executive produce the forthcoming projects. “At Audible, we are committed to working with innovative voices that move and influence culture — this goal is fully realized and met by Raedio,” commented Zola Mashariki, head of Audible...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Scripted Supernatural Thriller Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting. The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont. The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum. Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Pretty Big’: Tina Mabry To Direct Get Lifted Film Co., Macro & Kristina Sorensen Feature For Warner Bros & HBO Max

Queen of the South co-producer and Queen Sugar producer Tina Mabry has signed on to direct and co-write Pretty Big at Warner Bros. and HBO Max, a project which Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Pretty Big is based on the true life story of Akira Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. In the movie, a young plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes,...
MOVIES

