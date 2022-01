It’s January 2022 and we continue to be inundated with news and views postulating what the ‘post-covid’ world of work will look like. Will there be a global ‘great resignation’? Will we or can we continue to work from home? What would a permanent hybrid workforce look like? Will we travel interstate or even overseas to see clients or will Zoom remain the dominant form of communication? And so on and so forth.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO