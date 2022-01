The company was founded by Liat Hayun (CEO), a former VP of Product Management at Palo Alto Networks, and Asaf Weiss (CTO), who was formerly a director of Engineering at Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks. During their time at these companies, they noticed the need for better cloud data security and management tools as businesses continued to amass more data spread across a wider range of clouds and services.

