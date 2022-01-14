ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Naughty Elf On The Shelf

kfrxfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas elf sleeping on huge candy cane, vector illustration. One girl woke up...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBolt.Com

‘Krampus The Naughty Cut’ Collector’s Edition Review

The Christmas season may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. While not a new genre (the earliest I know of is 1984’s Silent Night, Deadly Night) the crossover between Christmas movies and horror movies has certainly increased in recent years. Even rarer still...
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Aquadance by HotelSpa 24-Setting Slimline Showerhead and Hand Shower Combo Rating: 4.5 Stars BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Available on Amazon $21.99 Available at Walmart $26.11 Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Naughty#Candy Cane
kfrxfm.com

Shelter Dog Escapes To Comfort Crying Puppies

It is no secret that dogs are truly the best animals, but this shelter puppy just proved the point. Barkers Pet Motel and Grooming in Alberta hosts dogs and fosters. One night, two little foster puppies, just nine weeks old at the time, were having trouble getting adjusted to their new surroundings and started crying out for help in the night. Maggie, a dog that was currently stay there, snuck out of her cage to go in and comfort the two puppies. The owners witnessed it on camera and let them spend the night together, realizing they all need each other. Once Barkers’ post about Maggie went viral, the puppies became stars and within about a week, they had been adopted.
PETS
SPY

Take Comfort in the Best Stuffed Animals for Adults

In times of uncertainty, it can be helpful to turn to familiar comforts. Often, the things that comforted you as a child are the same things that can bring you comfort now. That’s why people revisit old kids’ movies and TV shows. And that’s why a lot of adults still have their favorite stuffed animals — because hugging something cozy is perfectly appropriate as an adult, too. Those childhood favorites with their scratched marble eyes, mottled fur and missing ears can bring a unique kind of comfort. And while there’s no replacing those childhood favorites, there’s nothing wrong with making a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Fiction series favorites for the senses

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features new additions to your favorite fiction series. Sarah Fox offers the second installment of her “Literary Pub” mystery series with “An Ale of Two Cities.” Shady Creek, Vt., is...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
kingstonthisweek.com

Santa's Elf was Richard

I got my booster shot December 13 at 6:10 p.m. The things we remember. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Truthfully, it was a bit scary going to a place with so many people. And scary in my insides, too. I arrived at the Community Centre in Picton and stood in line outside very briefly – six feet apart for sure. I sensed some other folks were also finding it scary.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
SHOPPING
irvineweekly.com

Adding A Little “Naughty” To A “Nice” Winter Drink — CBD Spiked Hot Chocolate

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. TO view the original article and recipe, click here. Hot chocolate is cozy on its own, but there are ways to make it even “cozier.” For instance, have you ever thought of adding a splash of alcohol to this warm beverage? Yes, there is such a thing as spiked hot chocolate—and it’s warming a lot of tummies this holiday season!
FOOD & DRINKS
veronews.com

Elf-motivated! Orchid Island Club donates sleigh-load of toys

Santa’s reindeer had to work a little bit harder this year to carry a ‘sleigh’ laden with toys donated by members of the Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club to be distributed by the nonprofit Operation Hope during its annual Christmas Festival in Fellsmere the week before Christmas.
FELLSMERE, FL
medialoper.com

Certain Songs #2261: Sly & The Family Stone – “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”

For Sly & The Family Stone, 1969 was a year where they went from triumph to triumph to triumph. It started off with “Everyday People” riding high on the charts, on its way to being their first #1 hit single. That was followed by the springtime release of Stand!, their first undisputedly great album. In the summertime, they played fantastic sets at the Harlem Cultural Festival — sadly not properly documented until Questlove’s fantastic Summer of Soul documentary came out last year — and, of course, Woodstock. In between those two performances, they put out “Hot Fun in the Summertime,” which peaked at #2.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy