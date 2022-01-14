Naughty Elf On The Shelf

It is no secret that dogs are truly the best animals, but this shelter puppy just proved the point. Barkers Pet Motel and Grooming in Alberta hosts dogs and fosters. One night, two little foster puppies, just nine weeks old at the time, were having trouble getting adjusted to their new surroundings and started crying out for help in the night. Maggie, a dog that was currently stay there, snuck out of her cage to go in and comfort the two puppies. The owners witnessed it on camera and let them spend the night together, realizing they all need each other. Once Barkers’ post about Maggie went viral, the puppies became stars and within about a week, they had been adopted.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO