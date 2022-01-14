ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Philippe Coutinho: Steven Gerrard to be patient before 'unleashing' new Aston Villa signing

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says new signing Philippe Coutinho is "hungry to play" but he will not rush the Brazilian into action. Coutinho has joined Villa on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. The 29-year-old could make his debut in Saturday's Premier League match with...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Are Barcelona and Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Copa del Rey fixtures

LaLiga’s two biggest clubs were in the headlines recently as they fought out the first El Clasico of the new year in the Spanish Supercopa - an encounter Real Madrid just about edged, before going on to claim the trophy itself against Athletic Club.Now all three sides are back on our screens on Thursday night as the Copa del Rey takes centre stage, with the round of 16 ties pitting Barcelona against Athletic - a repeat of last season’s final, which Barca won 4-0. The current side looks rather different to the one which took to the field last April...
UEFA
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Duncan Ferguson appointed Everton caretaker manager ‘for club’s upcoming games’

Everton have confirmed the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager.Ferguson oversaw training on Tuesday, with the club looking for a successor to Rafael Benitez after sacking the Spaniard on Sunday.The Toffees confirmed in a statement that Ferguson would be in charge “for the club’s upcoming games”, starting with the visit of Aston Villa.Ferguson will be supported in his caretaker role by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.Former Scotland and Everton striker Ferguson is set for a second spell as caretaker boss, having taken charge of three games during December 2019 following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Brazilian#Manchester United#Covid
The Independent

Liverpool optimistic Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ankle injury not serious

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal but his ankle injury is not serious, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said.The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring the Reds’ second goal.The problem rules him out of this week’s return to his former club Arsenal, but the club are hopeful he could be back in action for this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.Lijnders told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I spoke yesterday with him and he thinks it’s not that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Manchester United games through illness

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s young stars provide clinical touch to down wasteful Brentford

Was this the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo demanded?Whatever about refusing to accept criticism, Manchester United’s new generation refused to accept anything other than victory.It was certainly the response, and the result, Ralf Rangnick and his team needed.On a night when they were often second best to Brentford, and mere days after Ronaldo gave such a pointed interview about the attitude of younger players, three of the club’s youth graduates scored to secure a crucial 3-1 win in the race for fourth. The table looks that bit better for United. The mood is that bit improved.That’s the spirit of youth, that feels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Tottenham Hotspur will look to further their Champions League push when they travel to Leicester City in a rescheduled Premier League fixture tonight. Both teams have several games to catch up on following latest postponements at the weekend, with Spurs four points behind fourth-placed West Ham having played four games less.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Brentford host Manchester UnitedA win tonight would also see them go above Arsenal in the table after Sunday’s north London derby was postponed. Antonio Conte’s side were comfortably beaten by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but have not been in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte not interested in selling two-goal hero Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte insists Steven Bergwijn is an important part of his plans after his stoppage-time heroics at Leicester.Bergwijn has been the subject of a bid from Ajax this month and Spurs were open to letting him go after an inconsistent two years in north London.But the Holland international, who has struggled with injury, showed his worth at the King Power as he scored two goals in 79 seconds at the death to seal victory in a game Spurs looked destined to lose.Conte’s side had trailed 2-1 after 90 minutes, with Patson Daka and James Maddison putting the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jota double sends Klopp’s side to Carabao Cup final

Liverpool booked their place in the Carabao Cup final as a Diogo Jota doubled handed them a 2-0 win at the Emirates.Mikel Arteta’s side held Jurgen Klopp’s men to a goalless draw at Anfield but were undone in front of their home fans by two strikes from the Portuguese forward.The hosts went closest early on when Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick was tipped onto the bar by Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.Jota then gave Liverpool the lead shortly before the 20-minute mark when he darted sharply inside Takehiro Tomiyasu before rolling a low shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy