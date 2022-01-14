Taco Bell Favorite Is Coming Back

If the rumors are true, Taco Bell is about to resurrect a popular item from its menu that the fast food chain killed off back in the fall. Via Instagram, a popular food blogger is reporting that the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is returning in either April or May of 2022. News that’s prompted a cavalcade of stories and posts all following up on the tip, heralding the return of what had been one of the chain’s most popular menu items.
Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
Remember McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report Mighty Wings? The Burger King Halloween Whopper? What about Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frescata deli sandwiches, the McDonald's McLean, Arch Deluxe, the McDLT, the Hula Burger, and probably a handful of other burgers offered under the Golden Arches that have been lost to time.
Taco Bell might be ready to right a wrong for many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. That's when the restaurant removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of trimming items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
The Popeyes menu is expanding, and its latest addition promises to offer guests a way to save some extra money! The beloved fast food chain, known for its long-standing roots in Louisiana-inspired home cooking, has officially returned the Popeyes $5 Big Box to menus nationwide, though fans will have to act fast, because the offer is only on the table for a limited time.
Please say it's true! I used to love me some Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and was really bummed when it went away from the Taco Bell menu. The Mexican Pizza was taken off the menus in 2020. In fact, there was even a petition to bring it back which was signed by 166,000 people.
More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
This probably won't help you slim down for the new year but avid Taco Bell fans are thrilled with the new Taco Pass. And why wouldn't they be? It's free food!. Get a free taco every day for a month at your nearest Taco Bell restaurant. You read that right: every day. It's like I've died and gone to Chalupa heaven. The best part? It's only $10. Hold me, Oprah.
Today, Taco Bell changed course by adding chicken wings to its menu for a limited time only. Starting Jan. 6, customers can go to their nearest Taco Bell and try some of the newest menu item. Taco Bell typically serves Mexican style fast food, but chicken wings are an American...
The McDonald's menu just got a little sweeter thanks to the return of one fan-favorite dessert item. After a nearly five-year absence, the Golden Arches has officially brought back the Blueberry & Crème Pie, marking its return to the menu for the first time since June 2017, Chew Boom was first to report.
Taco Bell has launched the Taco Bell Business School in conjunction with the Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence in partnership with the University of Louisville. The first-of-it-kind franchise training program is designed to elevate restaurant leaders as entrepreneurs and break down barriers to franchise ownership, according to a press release.
