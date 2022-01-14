ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Absolutely disgusted’: grassroots UK Conservatives turning against PM Johnson

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt by grassroots Conservative supporters who want him to resign after a series of revelations https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-pm-johnsons-office-partied-queen-mourned-death-husband-2022-01-14 about parties held at his official Downing Street residence during national coronavirus lockdowns. From the West Midlands to Scotland, party members...

The Independent

Boris Johnson’s removal would be a chance to reconsider Brexit, says Heseltine

Boris Johnson’s removal from Downing Street would be an opportunity to reconsider Brexit, Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine has said.The prime minister is under growing pressure from Tory backbenchers over the Partygate scandal, with some MPs predicting he will face a leadership contest once the investigation into drinks gatherings is published.Conservative peer Lord Heseltine appeared to suggest that Mr Johnson’s exit as a result of the current public “anger” could lead to a second referendum on Brexit.The senior Tory, who is a leading campaigner for another vote on EU membership, told Times Radio: “The Brexit agenda was a pack of lies...
POLITICS
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
investing.com

Calling UK PM "disgraceful", Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition

LONDON (Reuters) -A lawmaker quit Boris Johnson's Conservative Party on Wednesday to join the opposition, describing the British prime minister's behaviour over lockdown parties as "disgraceful" and fuelling a rebellion against his premiership. Christian Wakeford, who represents the Bury South constituency in northern England, said Johnson's policies were doing nothing...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Boris Johnson and 'Partygate': he who lives by the Brexit sword, dies by the Brexit sword

Boris Johnson’s time as the United Kingdom’s prime minister is under immediate threat. Johnson, who likes a classical analogy, will know that civil servant Sue Grey’s imminent report into the “Partygate” scandal is the bureaucratic equivalent of the Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Johnson has been gravely damaged by the revelations of recent weeks that he attended gatherings and parties his own government had banned during the COVID lockdown of 2020, while some Britons’ loved ones died alone. Significantly, pressure on Johnson is mounting from within his own party. During an acrimonious prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, David Davis,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: No 10 accused of blackmail against rebels as MP says defection ‘calmed nerves’

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole MP, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s kind of made people a bit more relaxed, it’s calmed nerves.“I think people have recognised that actually...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Downing Street parties would not have happened under Theresa May

Did you know that if you put “Sue” into Google, Sue Gray now pops up above the Suez Canal, Sue Perkins, Sue Ryder and even Suede, the indie rock band. Congratulations, Ms Gray: you’re a bona fide rock star!Variations on “wait for Sue” – a latter day King Solomon – are the only answers the PM and his allies have been prepared to offer in response to questions about Partygate, ever since she was handed the job of reporting on it. Along with some bluster.But on the subject of this tawdry affair, there’s another question that interests me, and it...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM denies blackmailing Tory rebels

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday dismissed new allegations that his aides had tried to "blackmail" and threaten Conservative rebels, in a potentially criminal twist to Downing Street's "partygate" scandal. Scotland's First Minister First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alleged the charge amounted to "corruption", and accused Johnson of "tarnishing the office of prime minister".
U.K.
The Independent

Vote of no confidence in Johnson ‘getting closer and closer’ – Douglas Ross

Rebel Tory MPs are getting “closer and closer” to the 54 letters needed to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said.He said the situation was a “rollercoaster ride” as some MPs were withdrawing their letters to the backbench 1922 Committee in response to party whips.Mr Ross spoke to the BBC a week after he called on Boris Johnson to resign amid the Downing Street parties scandal.A vote of no confidence can be triggered if 15% of Conservative MPs – which would mean 54 currently – write to the chairman...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
WORLD
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote ‘when not if’, says senior Tory as rebel MPs send in letters

A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson is now a matter of “when” rather than “if” after a dramatic shift in mindset among Conservative backbenchers, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Tory peer’s remarks come as reports indicate that around 12 MPs from the party’s 2019 election intake sent letters of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Wednesday morning.Meanwhile a new poll found that the Tories would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called red wall seats if a survey results were repeated at a general election.“They’ve moved their mindset now from if to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson can ‘wriggle out’ of resignation even if MPs misled over No 10 party, experts say

Boris Johnson has ways to “wriggle” out of the ‘partygate’ crisis even if the inquiry suggests the Commons was misled over the No 10 party, constitutional experts say.The prime minister’s chances of clinging on to power have slipped with Dominic Cummings’ explosive claim of evidence that he “lied to parliament” – an offence meant to trigger a minister’s resignation.But academics in constitutional law have told The Independent of possible escape routes for Mr Johnson, as he waits the verdict of Sue Gray, the civil servant probing the controversy.One said the wording of the ministerial code that only ministers who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christian Wakeford: Read full statement as Tory MP joins Labour with attack on PM’s ‘disgraceful’ behaviour

Conservative MP Christian Wakeford branded Boris Johnson’s behaviour “disgraceful” and took a swipe at the prime minister’s integrity as he defected to Labour.Citing the cost of living crisis and the Tories’ “standards of integrity and probity in public life”, Mr Wakeford said the government had shown itself consistently out of touch.And he praised Keir Starmer’s leadership. His letter in full read:Dear Prime Minister,I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the Conservative Party and apply to join the Labour Party.From today I will be sitting as the Labour MP for Bury South because I have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to face MPs as he battles plot to oust him as Prime Minister

Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the Prime Minister after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.A series of gatherings in No...
POLITICS

