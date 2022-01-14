Warning sign for the economy: Consumers are getting grumpy

The omicron-fueled Covid wave sweeping through the U.S. since early December has left its mark on retailers. Sherwin-Williams Co. said Friday that omicron led to "meaningful labor challenges" in December, including reduced staff availability and store hours in some locations. The paint company joins more than a half-dozen others across consumer-facing industries that have blamed profit warnings this week on the highly contagious variant and cautioned about what lies ahead.

