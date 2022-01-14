ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warning sign for the economy: Consumers are getting grumpy

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, Anneken Tappe
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consumers are getting grumpy about inflation, Omicron and a host of other challenges. That's not a good sign for the US...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 133

Teresa Halfacre
6d ago

2014 wasn't that when Obama and Biden was in the white house? now Biden is in the white house again and it's bad again. am I the only one who sees the connection?

Reply(10)
124
Dawn Stoltenberg
6d ago

I don't understand biden's thinking, he's going to dip into the emergency oil barrels instead of opening up the pipelines again what a dumbass.

Reply(11)
91
Dot Roe
6d ago

ppl are not buying because everything is costing more , gasoline over twice as much , energy bills almost double , grocery bills 40 percent higher ... no money left for anything .

Reply(3)
59
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Income#Warning Sign#Online Retail#Omicron#Americans#The Census Bureau#Covid#Oxford Economics
FOXBusiness

Giant warns shoppers of 'significant strain' on supply chain month after Biden touted 'significant progress'

Grocery store chain Giant Food warned shoppers of "significant strain" on the company’s supply chain just one month after President Biden touted his administration’s "significant progress" in addressing the American supply chain crisis. Ira Kress, the president of Giant Food, emailed shoppers on Tuesday expressing appreciation for customers’...
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

China’s economy is slowing, a worrying sign for the world

BEIJING — Construction and property sales have slumped. Small businesses have shut because of rising costs and weak sales. Debt-laden local governments are cutting the pay of civil servants. China’s economy slowed markedly in the final months of last year as government measures to limit real estate speculation hurt...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
The Day

Omicron hammers consumer firms with profit warnings piling up

The omicron-fueled Covid wave sweeping through the U.S. since early December has left its mark on retailers. Sherwin-Williams Co. said Friday that omicron led to "meaningful labor challenges" in December, including reduced staff availability and store hours in some locations. The paint company joins more than a half-dozen others across consumer-facing industries that have blamed profit warnings this week on the highly contagious variant and cautioned about what lies ahead.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Are Price Controls the Answer to Our Raging Inflation?

The surge in inflation has led a few economists to raise the idea of price controls, which haven’t been imposed since Richard Nixon’s wage and price freeze of the 1970s. That experiment didn’t work out too well, notes The New York Times in a story about the latest price-control talk.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

837K+
Followers
127K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy