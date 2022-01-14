Warning sign for the economy: Consumers are getting grumpy
Consumers are getting grumpy about inflation, Omicron and a host of other challenges. That's not a good sign for the US...www.cnn.com
Consumers are getting grumpy about inflation, Omicron and a host of other challenges. That's not a good sign for the US...www.cnn.com
2014 wasn't that when Obama and Biden was in the white house? now Biden is in the white house again and it's bad again. am I the only one who sees the connection?
I don't understand biden's thinking, he's going to dip into the emergency oil barrels instead of opening up the pipelines again what a dumbass.
ppl are not buying because everything is costing more , gasoline over twice as much , energy bills almost double , grocery bills 40 percent higher ... no money left for anything .
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 133