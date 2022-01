The Fenix 7 is Garmin's most advanced multi-sports watch to date, but its new training tools have been carefully designed to make them accessible to a wider range of athletes. Stats such as stamina and training load are presented in a way that's simple to interpret, and clearly show the effects of this week's workouts on your longer term fitness. The new touchscreen is a bonus for browsing through menus, though fans of the Fenix series' five-button navigation can choose to disable it and stick with what they know. Battery life has received a big boost with no added weight, and mapping tools are greatly enhanced. The only conspicuous absence is a microphone for using your phone's voice assistant and taking calls, but hopefully that will come in a future Fenix 7 Plus edition.

