First on CNN: US intelligence indicates Russia preparing operation to justify invasion of Ukraine

By Natasha Bertrand, Jeremy Herb
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
The US has information that indicates Russia has prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine, a US official told CNN on Friday, in an attempt to create a pretext for an...

Comments / 46

David Russell
5d ago

This is old news CNN. How is this different than the false flags the US uses to justify their foreign incursions?

Reply(2)
8
bruce meiers
4d ago

oh the government using operatives to create a false flag just like January 6th in DC last year !!

Reply(2)
11
Rick Foschiatti
4d ago

it's only a conspiracy theory if it's a Republican that thinks something like this is possible

Reply
6
