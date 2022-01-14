ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Obamacare sign-up deadline arrives as omicron surges

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3lYs_0dlq2lHH00

People looking for health insurance in the grip of the omicron surge have through Saturday to sign up for taxpayer-subsidized private coverage under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

President Joe Biden’s administration is on track is to deliver robust enrollment numbers, but those gains could turn into a mirage if congressional Democrats remain stymied on Biden’s social agenda package. Biden’s coronavirus relief bill has been providing generous subsidy increases that benefit new and returning customers. The juiced-up assistance will go away at the end of this year without further congressional action.

“The determining factor in whether this is a lasting gain in enrollment is whether the subsidies are extended,” said Cynthia Cox, who follows health insurance trends at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “The biggest threat to enrollment would be if these subsidies expire.” Millions of people could see their monthly premiums double and deductibles would also shoot up.

How many times can you reuse a mask before replacing it?

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday that about 14.1 million people have enrolled or renewed coverage as of Jan. 8. That’s a gain of roughly 2 million covered through HealthCare.gov and state-run insurance marketplaces. Two GOP-led states — Florida and Texas — are seeing particularly strong sign-ups.

“Dependable health care coverage is in reach at affordable rates,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs the program. Because of the Obama health law, or ACA, people cannot be turned down for coverage due to medical problems.

In addition to improved subsidies, the Biden administration has also focused more energy on outreach, increasing the number of enrollment counselors and stepping up advertising.

“It's mostly good news for the administration,” said Cox.

About 9 in 10 U.S. residents currently have health insurance through a mix of employer, public and individual plans, but 28 million people remain uninsured even with the COVID-19 pandemic in its third year. Most uninsured people would be eligible for taxpayer-subsidized coverage, and surveys show many are just not aware of that.

People who sign up by Saturday will have coverage effective Feb. 1.

After Jan. 15, people still looking for coverage will need a specific reason , such as losing a job or a change in family circumstances, to qualify for a special enrollment period.

Federal officials recommend that deadline day procrastinators enroll by midnight local time in their community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
WAAY-TV

Saturday is last day to sign up for Obamacare

Saturday is the last day to sign up for Obamacare!. "We're in a really uncertain time," Christine Linke Young said. She serves as the deputy assistant to the President for Health and Veterans Affairs. She basically leads the efforts to implement policies related to health care like getting more people to sign up for health insurance.
ECONOMY
Bay News 9

'Record' number of health care marketplace sign-ups ahead of Sat. deadline

More than 14 million Americans have signed up for health insurance during the Affordable Care Act’s 2022 enrollment period, health officials said Thursday, a ‘record’ number for the program given the deadline’s one-month extension and subsidies enacted last year. Ahead of a Jan. 15 deadline, 10...
HEALTH
Channel 3000

Obamacare open enrollment ends Saturday as interest surges

Those interested in Affordable Care Act coverage for 2022 have until the end of Saturday to sign up in most states. Open enrollment, which lasted a month longer than under the Trump administration, ends January 15 in the 33 states that use the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, and in several states that run their own marketplaces.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

13.8 million people sign up for ACA plans ahead of enrollment deadline

More than 13.8 million consumers have signed up for 2022 healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplaces, on HealthCare.gov and state-based marketplaces. Coverage began on January 1. This year's open enrollment period, which started on November 1, 2021 and ends on January 15, continues to outpace previous...
HEALTH
KTUL

2022 deadline approaching to sign up for Affordable Care Act

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The deadline to sign up for health care coverage through the marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act is Saturday, Jan. 15. There are 64 different coverage plans under under the ACA, according to Morton Comprehensive Health Services. Morton says Oklahomans can still specify the...
TULSA, OK
abc27.com

More than 13 million sign up for healthcare coverage, CMS urges more to enroll before Jan. 15 deadline

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Time is running out for Americans who need healthcare coverage. Enrollment for Affordable Care Act plans ends in just a few days. “I think we’ve seen so much, over the last couple of years, how important it is to get health insurance,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvpublic.org

Jan. 15 Deadline For Healthcare.gov Sign Ups

Saturday, Jan. 15 is the last day to enroll in a health insurance plan on healthcare.gov. Anyone that doesn’t have insurance through their employer or programs like Medicare and Medicaid can get covered through the federal marketplace. The plans are meant to be affordable, since they’re subsidized by federal dollars.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Affordable Insurance#Health And Human Services#Insurance Premiums#Omicron#Democrats#Kaiser Family Foundation#Gop#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services#Aca
maine.gov

January 15 is Deadline to Sign Up for Affordable Health Coverage for 2022 Through CoverME.gov

Maine people must apply and choose a plan by Saturday to ensure coverage in 2022. AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace (OHIM) is reminding Maine people that Saturday, January 15 is the last day to choose a health plan on CoverME.gov, Maine’s new state-run Health Insurance Marketplace, for coverage in 2022. The Department encourages those without coverage for 2022, or who are looking to change their plan or take advantage of additional financial assistance, to select a plan through CoverME.gov by the Saturday deadline for 2022 open enrollment.
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy