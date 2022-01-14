The Bell Jar was supposed to have a sequel, told through “the eyes of health.”

Jami Attenberg is the guest. Her new memoir, I Came All This Way to Meet You, is out now from Ecco Press. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: Something you just touched on I want to talk about a little bit more. You said there was a book you read that inspired you. When you’re tracing the DNA of The Middlesteins—or any book that you do, but for the purposes of this, The Middlesteins—you had broken your ankle. You were lonely in Los Angeles and dealing with this injury. And then you read, I believe, was it Olive Kitteridge?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 HOURS AGO