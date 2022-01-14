ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

French mechanic dies in Dakar Rally accident

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA French mechanic died in an accident on Friday during the Dakar Rally held in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by Dakar Rally organizers. The statement said the accident, which involved an assistance vehicle and a local truck, killed 20-year-old Quentin...

abc17news.com

French mechanic dies in vehicle crash at Dakar Rally

PARIS (AP) — A 20-year-old Frenchman has died at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a local truck. Quentin Lavallée was a mechanic for the PH Sport team. Organizers say he was driving an assistance vehicle when the accident occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time. They say a passenger, Maxime Frère of Belgium, was injured and transported to the National Guards Hospital in Jeddah. Lavallée was the chief mechanic for a Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 that raced in the Dakar Classic section featuring refurbished older vehicles.
ACCIDENTS
