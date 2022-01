ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 20, 2021) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Feb. 15. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost. Last month this successful program provided food for over 200 families.

