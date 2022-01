Britney Spears’ fraught relationship with her family is becoming even more visible following her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent interview broadcast on GMA and Nightline. The two sisters, who both grew up in the spotlight and were scrutinized for years, have been exchanging barbs on social media for some time now. Following Jamie Lynn’s latest TV appearance, Britney took to Twitter to issue her response to Jamie Lynn’s claims. Then, Jamie Lynn posted her own reaction on Instagram to her sister’s words. “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO