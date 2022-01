Politicians around the world are torn between pressure to implement vaccine mandates and the danger of further fuelling social division and protests. When COVID-19 arrived, the carrot dangled to citizens was that once the majority of them were vaccinated, life would return to normal. Some governments offered incentives and prizes to encourage vaccination. In Moscow, draws for cars were held while Londoners had the chance to win tickets to football matches. However, the rise of COVID-19 variants, along with the waning of the protection offered by vaccines against infection, meant that the pandemic continued even in countries where the majority of...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO