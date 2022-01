Over the holidays I was trying to find a photo that I had taken of my friend's backyard with a gorgeous tree in it but I didn't know how to do a search of keywords on my page. I began scrolling and was getting cross-eyes from so many photos when my nine year old granddaughter saved my eyesight and showed me how to search my page. Yes, I'm that person. And yes, she did laugh at me when I told her what I was doing. If you don't know how to search your page, all you do is click on the box with three dots under the Edit Profile button. On the pulldown menu click on Search and then type in your keywords. Shut up, I bet you didn't know how to do it either.

