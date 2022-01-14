Advanced stats say surging 49ers present formidable foe for Cowboys

The 2021 NFL regular season officially ended with the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys dominating the Philadelphia Eagles in a record-breaking night for quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys were short-handed due to injuries and COVID-19 cases but able to win on Saturday then watch to see if they could move up in NFC seeding. With the Seattle Seahawks beating the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers upsetting the Los Angeles Rams, the Cowboys were able to move from the four seed to the three and will have their sights on the 49ers this Sunday in the opening round of the playoffs.

The 49ers ended their season on a high with a come-from-behind victory. They finished the season third in their division with a 10-7 record but with the sixth seed. They will fly into Dallas with similar momentum as both teams have won four of their last five games.

This matchup features several intriguing storylines, however the one that is sure to garner a lot of attention will be the matchup of Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn facing off with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Quinn’s Atlanta Falcons during their best days that included a trip to the Super Bowl. Their knowledge of each other’s schemes and thought processes presents an interesting meeting.

Each week we open up the Advanced Stat Notebook to analyze how each team ranks in EPA, DVOA, ANY/A and Toxic Differential. These four key metrics have a high correlation to win probability.

Toxic differential (also referred to as Toxicity) is a statistic created by then Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Brian Billick. Billick realized that adding the number of explosive plays an offense generates and subtracting the number of explosive plays a defense allows, then adding the turnover margin, was a key barometer of team success.

Under Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards. These figures were gathered by Sharp Football Stats.

Toxic Differential: Offense

The Cowboys ended the regular season with 116 explosive plays, averaging 6.82 big plays per game. The passing attack of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Cedric Wilson and Dalton Schultz led the way as the Cowboys generated 63 passing plays over 20+ yards. The rushing attack of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combined for 40 of the Cowboys’ 53 explosive runs and both averaged a 10+ yards a carry on over 11% of their carries.

CeeDee Lamb led the way receiving-wise as he generated an explosive play on 16% of his targets and 44% of his runs this season. The Cowboys offense turned the ball over just 20 times this season, 1.17 turnovers per game.

The 49ers offense saw similar success with a balanced offensive attack. They generated 119 explosive plays this season, featuring a strong running game, dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel as well as pass targets Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle. They averaged 7.0 big plays per game. The passing attack generated 62 explosive passing plays this season and the run game added an additional 57 to the total. Deebo Samuel led the 49ers with 19% of his targets and rushing attempts generating explosive plays, producing explosive plays on 18% of his receiving targets and 22% of his rushing attempts. Their offense did a nice job of protecting the football as well with 24 turnovers on the season, 1.41 per game.

Adding the explosive runs and passes and then subtracting turnovers allows us to determine the offensive toxicity score.

Cowboys: 63 explosive passes+ 53 explosive runs= 116 explosive plays.

116 explosive plays – 20 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 96.

49ers: 62 explosive passes+ 57 explosive runs= 119 explosive plays.

119 explosive plays – 24 turnovers= Offensive Toxicity score of 95.

Offensive Advantage: Cowboys

Toxic Differential- Defense

The Cowboys defense has been phenomenal at forcing takeaways this season, leading the league with 34 on the season. Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs led the team with 11 interceptions, tying the team record Everson Walls achieved in 1981. They are forcing 2 takeaways per game. On the flip side, they have been susceptible to allowing big plays. They’ve allowed 114 explosive plays this season, an average of 6.71 per game. The Cowboys led the league in turnover differential with a +14 for the season.

The 49ers defense has not been able to generate takeaways consistently with just 20 on the season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner led the team with three takeaways. They have done a better job than the Cowboys defense in limiting explosive plays with 98, allowing 5.76 per game. The 49ers are -4 in the turnover differential.

Cowboys: 62 explosive passes+ 52 explosive runs= 114 explosive plays.

114 explosive plays – 34 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 80.

49ers: 54 explosive passes+ 44 explosive runs= 98 explosive plays.

98 explosive plays – 24 takeaways= Defensive Toxicity score of 78.

Defensive Advantage: 49ers

Overall Toxicity is determined by subtracting the defensive total from the offensive total.

Cowboys Toxicity: Offense 96 – Defense 80 = Overall Toxicity +16

49ers Toxicity: Offense 95 – Defense 78= Overall Toxicity +17

Overall Advantage: 49ers

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is the percentage of plays a team has with a positive EPA on offense or a negative EPA on defense.

EPA figures gathered by rbsdm.

EPA: Offense

As referenced in Toxicity, the 49ers offense has been balance this season, effective in both the running and passing games. The bad news, San Francisco has a slight advantage in all three of offensive EPA/play metrics. The good news, Dallas is right behind in each of those three categories.

Starting with EPA per dropback or passing EPA/play, the 49ers have a slight edge, producing .174 points over expected per attempt, fifth best rate in the league. The Cowboys are adding .168 points over expected per passing attempt, the sixth highest total in the league.

San Francisco also leads in rushing EPA/play with a -.054 point under expected per play, ninth overall. The Cowboys again are not too far behind with a -.062 EPA, five spots below the 49ers.

EPA per play is a virtual push but the 49ers have the slightest of edges, generating a .085 EPA per play on offense, the fifth highest in the league. The Cowboys are right on their heels with a .084 EPA per play, the sixth highest overall.

Success rate goes to the Cowboys who have generated a positive EPA on 46.8% of their plays this season, seventh best overall. The 49ers are close behind, producing a positive EPA on 45.5% of their snaps, 12th overall.

EPA: Defense

While the goal is score points on the offensive side of the ball, we are looking for the opposite from the defense. The defense’s focus is to prevent the opponent from reaching their expected point total. Therefore, we are looking for a negative number for EPA and a lower number for success rate.

While the offensive EPA advantage went to the 49ers, the Cowboys defense holds the edge in EPA.

Passing EPA/play favors the Cowboys by a significant margin with Dallas holding opponents to a -.111 EPA per passing attempt, second best rate in the league. The 49ers are allowing a positive EPA of .100 per passing attempt, 23rd overall.

The 49ers have a sizable edge in rushing EPA/play. San Francisco has held opponents to a -.151 EPA per play on rushing attempts, ranking second overall. The Cowboys have also held opponents under their expected points total with a -.048 EPA per attempt, 20th overall.

The Cowboys defense ranks amongst the best units in the NFL in total EPA/play allowed with a -.089 per snap, third highest overall. The 49ers have allowed a positive EPA of .005 per snap, ranking 15th overall.

Both teams have done a great job overall in limiting positive EPA plays with each ranking in the top five in success rate. The Cowboys have a slight edge with a 41% success rate allowed which is the third best rate in the league. The 49ers are close by with a 41.7% success rate against, fifth overall.

Defensive Advantage: Cowboys

Overall Advantage: Push with both teams leading four categories

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - Football Outsiders

DVOA is a metric which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

Information via Football Outsiders.

DVOA Offense

The San Francisco 49ers have a clean sweep in the offensive DVOA metrics but the margins are close in each.

The 49ers leading in rushing DVOA is likely no surprise to anyone who has watched their offense move the football under Shanahan. The 49ers rank fifth in rushing DVOA with a positive 6.6%. The Cowboys by comparison are 13th but with a -4% DVOA.

While the rushing DVOA came out as one may expect, the 49ers lead in passing with a 33.2% DVOA. The Cowboys are one spot lower at No.6 with a 31.7% DVOA.

QB Comparison: Dak Prescott #3, 21.2%, Jimmy Garoppolo #5, 17.9%

RB Comparison: Tony Pollard #4, 17.8%, Elijah Mitchell #19, 5.7%, Ezekiel Elliott #23, 4.7%

WR Comparison: Deebo Samuel #20, 12.8%, CeeDee Lamb- #31 7.8%

TE Comparison: Dalton Schultz #5, 20.3%, George Kittle #6, 20.1%

The gap in total offensive DVOA is again very close with the 49ers edging out the Cowboys by 1.5%. San Francisco boasts the fifth highest offensive DVOA at 14.9% and the Cowboys rank sixth with a 13.4% DVOA.

DVOA Defense

As a brief reminder, while we are looking for positive DVOA’s on offense, a negative DVOA is better on defense.

The Cowboys hold the defensive advantage in two out of three categories.

Passing DVOA is the largest gap between the two teams with the Cowboys holding opponents to a -20.5% DVOA, second overall, while the 49ers are allowing a positive 5.8% DVOA, 16th overall.

Rushing DVOA favors the 49ers by a good amount. San Francisco ranks second overall with a -24.8% DVOA and the Cowboys rank 16th with a -7.1% DVOA against the run. Interesting reversal of rankings between the two teams in each category.

Overall defensive DVOA belongs to the Cowboys with a -15.2%, the second best rate in the NFL. The 49ers rank seventh with a -7% DVOA.

ANY/A

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions into a per-throw average. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

The 49ers have an edge in ANY/A for, albeit a very small one. The 49ers passers have combined for an ANY/A for of 7.52, .01 higher than the Cowboys at 7.51.

Let’s take a look at the two starting quarterbacks for each team individually:

Dak Prescott: 7.34

Jimmy Garoppolo: 7.38

The Cowboys defense has done a tremendous job against opposing passers with an ANY/A against of just 5.1 yards. The 49ers rank among the middle of the pack with a 6.1 ANY/A against.

Differential favors the Cowboys by almost a full yard however both teams are at a positive differential for the season. The Cowboys differential is +2.41 in their advantage.

Overall Recap

Toxicity: 49ers (1 out of 2 but a slight advantage of +17 vs the Cowboys +16)

DVOA: 49ers (4 out of 6)

EPA: Push (both teams lead in 4 out of 8)

ANY/A: Cowboys (2 out of 3)

Overall: 49ers( lead 2 categories, tied in one)