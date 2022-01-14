ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ghana angered by late Gabon equalizer, game ends in melee

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAOUNDE, Cameroon -- Ghana conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1 and also had a player red-carded for a punch on an opponent after the final whistle as their African Cup of Nations game ended in a melee on Friday. The result left four-time African champion Ghana,...

