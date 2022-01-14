ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Hoverboard Causes Massive House Fire In Utah

By Ginny Reese
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
KZHT 97.1 ZHT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPwDr_0dlptktr00
Photo: Getty Images

A huge fire broke out in a Herriman home, and an electronic toy is likely to blame, reported 2 KUTV . The fire was so large that the family was displaced.

Unified Fire Authority spokesperson Patrick Costin said that firefighters were called to the home near 5200 W and Emmeline Drive around 6 pm on Thursday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found smoke pouring out of the home's attached garage.

Firefighters said that because of their offensive attack, they were able to keep the fire from spreading from the garage to the home.

According to Costin, the likely cause of the fire was the hoverboard. The family said that the fire started after they plugged in a new electronic hoverboard scooter in the garage.

The family was able to safely leave the home with no injuries reported.

The garage suffered heavy damages as a result of the fire. According to Costin, the quick efforts from the firefighters kept the damage contained to a minimum.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
KUTV

Crews extricate driver from car crumpled in Murray crash

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after a multi-car crash in Murray on Friday. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 5900 South and State Street. 2News' Ian Allen was at the scene and reported the crash began...
MURRAY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herriman, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Herriman, UT
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Driver found dead near central Utah collision

SCIPIO, Utah, Jan.13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was found dead Wednesday by a stolen vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scipio, in Millard County. Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a crash near milepost 187 northbound about 2:30 p.m. “Upon arrival, they learned a gold Cadillac Escalade...
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Unified Fire Authority
CBS Philly

Officials Say Space Heater Caused House Fire In Levittown, Bristol Township

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A space heater caused a fire that left a home in Levittown, Bristol Township completely destroyed early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 5:15 a.m. at Ailanthus Lane. The fire was placed under control about an hour after crews arrived at the scene. Residents of the house were woken up by smoke alarms and were able to escape. There were no injuries to the residents of  the home or firefighters during the blaze. Residents of the home are currently staying with family. According to officials, the was house insured.
LEVITTOWN, PA
WDVM 25

Cause released for fatal house fire in Wolfsville

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Jan. 12 around 6:56 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue units were called out to a single-family house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville, Maryland.  The house fire left the owner and sole occupant, 82-year-old Frederick resident Casper Geiger Jr., dead. After investigation, the Fire Marshal […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

AFD responds to house fire in South Austin, cause is under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin firefighters say no one was injured after a fire sparked at a house in south Austin Friday morning. The Austin Fire Department says crews responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at 6229 Hillston Drive. When they arrived on scene, they noticed what appeared to be a fire that began outside of the residence was spreading to the attic.
AUSTIN, TX
wtva.com

Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children. Specialists from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took photos Thursday morning and then entered the charred, three-story brick duplex. The city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century took the lives of eight children and four adults. Several people managed to escape Wednesday morning's fire. Officials have not released the names of the victims. Officials have said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Deer Runs Into and Destroys Home

Nathan and Sarah Hibschman were relaxing in their home when a deer came crashing through the door and ran into the basement. The deer caused quite the commotion, knocking over furniture and valuables, smearing blood and destroying walls. The incident was captured on their Nest security cameras and their phones.
ACCIDENTS
wrde.com

Faulty Wiring Causes Pocomoke House Fire

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Faulty wiring in an attic caused a house fire in Pocomoke Sunday night, investigators say. According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, fire and smoke were pouring out of a Walnut street home around 11 p.m. The home, built in 1904, was subdivided into two apartments.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
KBUR

Burlington house fire caused by space heaters

Burlington, IA- The Burlington fire department has determined the cause of a local house fire to be a pair of space heaters. According to a news release, at 6:13 PM Friday, January 7th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1729 Weimer St for smoke in the attic. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find a single-story home with light to moderate smoke in the attic from some burning insulation.
BURLINGTON, IA
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

KZHT 97.1 ZHT

Salt Lake City, UT
2K+
Followers
631
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Salt Lake's #1 hit music station and #1 for new music!

 https://971zht.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy