Another 'Significant' Snowstorm Heading To Middle Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images

All of Middle Tennessee is under another winter storm watch heading into the weekend, with "significant" amounts of snow expected to fall across the mid-state.

According to a report from the National Weather Service-Nashville on Friday (January 14), snow is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday and average about 3 to 6 inches, with some regions receiving up to 7 inches.

Before the snow moves in, the region is set to get some rain throughout Saturday and into the evening, per FOX 17 . The rain will likely change to snow overnight, becoming a heavy snowfall in the mid to late morning and afternoon.

Weather experts are anticipating the snow to make travel "very difficult" overall and "maybe impossible in some areas. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing to treat the roads to help make travel safer, but it depends on when the rain plans to move out, WKRN reports.

"Our department has been ready since early November," said Rebekah Hammonds , of TDOT. "In Tennessee, as you know, we just never really know what's going to happen in the winter. It does seem like snow is piling on this year so hopefully we get a reprieve."

We may be just two weeks into a new year, but it's already proving to be a busy wintery season with unexpected weather. After starting the year with tornado watches and warm weather, the temperatures have dropped significantly and have even produced multiple rounds of snow. This weekend appears to be no exception.