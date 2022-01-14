ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The Most Fun In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZHox_0dlpta4b00
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. However even some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas still have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities, including 150 of the most populated cities, across the country to determine which are the most fun, and a few in Louisiana made the cut . One city even made the Top 5.

So which Louisiana cities are some of the most fun in the country?

  • No. 5: New Orleans
  • No. 49: Baton Rouge
  • No. 110: Shreveport

Given its reputation as a travel destination , it comes as no surprise that New Orleans is near the top of the list. It ties for first in the most festivals per capita and received high marks in both the entertainment/recreation and nightlife/parties categories.

These are the Top 10 most fun cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub :

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Atlanta, Georgia
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. San Fransisco, California
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. New York, New York

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water and amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, ideal weather, bar accessibility, music venues per capita, average price of party ticket, average food/drink price, movie costs, cost of living, and many more.

Check out the full report here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has invited Ivanka Trump to give voluntary testimony. In a letter sent Thursday to former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as a top White House adviser, the committee's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it was seeking information about her communications with the White House surrounding the attack.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Hill

Biden clarifies any Russian movement into Ukraine 'is an invasion'

President Biden on Thursday sought to clear up his remarks from a day earlier when he appeared to distinguish between a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a "minor incursion." "I've been absolutely clear with President Putin. He has no misunderstanding. If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion," Biden said at the outset of an event on infrastructure.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Metropolitan Areas#New York City#Restaurants#Shreveport Given#Nightlife
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
695
Followers
462
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy