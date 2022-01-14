Best Pokemon figure

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO