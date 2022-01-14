AirCoin – A DAO Based Solution for the Whole Crypto Space

AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of the Solanium Token (SLIM) under the trading pair SLIM/USDT on AscendEX starting January 20 at 2 p.m. UTC. Solanium is a decentralized platform for fundraising and trading on the Solana blockchain. The platform includes a top-tier Solana launchpad, staking mechanisms for SLIM, wallet management, governance, and a soon to be deployed DEX. Users are able to stake SLIM tokens to receive rewards. Users can manage their Solana wallet and participate in the protocol’s governance. The platform will give high priority to the development of both the user interface and user experience, as these are part of the core foundations that some feel are currently lacking within the Solana ecosystem.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO