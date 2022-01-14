ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard :: January 2022

aquariumdrunkard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignals coming in mighty strong. Radio Free Aquarium Drunkard on dublab returns for its regular third Sunday broadcast. Four hours of freeform radio from the RFAD crew on January 16...

aquariumdrunkard.com

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mystic Aquarium Shows Gratitude With Free Admission

We all know the winter months can get a little dreary and just "blah." Many Hudson Valley families take this time of year to get out of town for quick day trips to get a change of scenery. Mystic Connecticut seems to be a popular destination year-round and their main attraction has to be the beautiful Mystic Aquarium.
TRAVEL
aquariumdrunkard.com

Calvin Keys :: Proceed With Caution

Proceed With Caution is the second two bonafide heaters that guitarist Calvin Keys recorded for Black Jazz Records. Originally released in 1974, Keys’ sophomore session as leader honed the free-flowing spiritual soul-jazz of Shawn-Neeq into more complex and layered compositions, bolstered by the broader instrumentation of a septet that included a mix of session vets and Black Jazz mainstays. As the title implies, all expectations should be checked at the door. While most of the album delivers an eloquent punch, Keys and company aren’t above getting a little dirty if the occasion calls.
MUSIC
xpn.org

Listen to Restorations’ interpretation of R.E.M.’s “Radio Free Europe”

It’s been some three years since last we’ve heard from amped-up Philly rockers Restorations, and though their first track back is a cover, it absolutely delivers. The band put their spin on “Radio Free Europe” from R.E.M.’s debut LP Murmur, cranking up the amplifiers and dialing in the distortion enough that it feels like a Restorations song, but otherwise keeping the pace and arrangements true to the original.
MUSIC
Person
Neil Young
phillyfunguide.com

Aquarium Shadow Program

Saturday February 12th 2022 from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Do you want to learn what it takes to become a marine biologist or work with animals at Adventure Aquarium? The Center for Aquatic Science's Shadow Program gives students in grades 9 – 12 an opportunity to meet up with Aquarium staff and get a behind the scenes look at a day in the life of a marine biologist.
CAMDEN, NJ
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden Was 89

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Freeform Radio#Aquarium#Dublab#Lo Fi#Rfad#Patreon
Punknews.org

Restorations - “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M cover)

Philly rockers Restorations have unveiled a cover of R.E.M's "Radio Free Europe" over at BrooklynVegan/ The cover will be released as apart of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss' comic book series What's the Furthest Place From Here? and is the other side of a split with Nothing's cover of Big Star's "Holocaust".
MUSIC
Smithonian

Watch This Goldfish Drive an Aquarium on Wheels

A quote often misattributed to Albert Einstein states, "Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.”. In a new study, researchers designed a suped-up aquarium on wheels to see if...
LIFESTYLE
NME

NME Radio Roundup 10 January 2022: Father John Misty, Tierra Whack, Noel Gallagher and more

We may only be a week into 2022, but there’s already plenty of great music to dive into. From the return of Father John Misty – who teases upcoming fifth album ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ with new single ‘Funny Girl’ – to a new release from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Youth Sector’s political post-punk, there’s a host of exciting releases joining the NME Radio playlist this week.
MUSIC
aquariumdrunkard.com

The Lagniappe Sessions :: Garcia Peoples (Second Session)

Lagniappe (la ·gniappe) noun ‘lan-ˌyap,’ — 1. An extra or unexpected gift or benefit. 2. Something given or obtained as a gratuity or bonus. Garcia Peoples have been on the move. Since we last rendezvoused with the band they have expanded to a sextet performing live feats that are leaving audiences in puddles of their own diethylamide daydreams. If that wasn’t enough they still found time to cut a new album, Dodging Dues, with Mr. Auxiliary himself – Matt Sweeney – resulting in a tighter and more concise record that still goes hard on the choogle. For their second Lagniappe Session the group tackles a trio of artists whose influences orbit this new album and beyond.
MUSIC
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Shedd Aquarium Embarks on $500M Transformation

Big changes are afoot at the Shedd Aquarium. The Shedd announces that as it builds toward its centennial in 2030, it will undergo a $500 million transformation. That transformation will be both physical, encompassing major interior renovations to create immersive exhibits, but will also entail a transformation of mission with more educational programming for Chicago school students.
CHICAGO, IL
aquariumdrunkard.com

ROY :: Capitalism

Patrick Lefler is a key figure in Toronto’s new psychedelic scene. As the mastermind behind the revolving doors of ROY, his recent releases have included an extraterrestrial concept album, a trip back to the garage, and a collection of soothing synth waves to coax listeners into slumber. For his latest project, Lefler attempts to unshackle music from the constraints of capitalism itself. To accomplish this seemingly impossible task, he offers the antithesis: a free download. Each song springboards off a cherished object that plays a critical role in Lefler’s day-to-day life: a lava lamp, a dirty dish rag, a Bic pen. Many of these gloopy psych-pop lullabies reportedly feature the titular objects themselves as sound sources, though it’s difficult to discern precisely what’s going on. Like Brian Wilson in his sandbox, Lefler stacks layers of wide-eyed harmonies onto time-warped melodies while snapping an elastic band or blowing into a balloon with the aplomb of Paul McCartney chomping on celery. After squelching through the penultimate seven-minute wah wah workout “Saga of the Dancing Raincoat”, he closes the album with a wistful, Nilsson-esque piano-pop jam that poses a trippy philosophical question: “can you really own anything?” | j locke.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Shedd Aquarium Announces Free Days For Illinois Residents In January And February

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium announced a list of free days for January and February. Illinois residents with a valid ID can receive free general admission with advance ticket reservations. Here are the free days for Illinois residents: January Thursday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 17 (MLK DAY) For MLK Day on Jan. 17, Shedd will be open until 9 p.m. February Monday, Feb. 7 – Friday, Feb. 11 Monday, Feb. 14 – Friday, Feb. 18 The Shedd will be closed two days prior, Jan. 11 & 12, for routine maintenance and cleaning that cannot take place during normal business hours. The Shedd Aquarium requires proof of vaccination for all guests ages five and older. Visitors ages 16 years and older must show a photo ID along with their proof of vaccination. Masks for staff and visitors over the age of two are also required. More information can be found on the Shedd Aquarium’s website.
ILLINOIS STATE
Design Milk

Dry January Is Easy With These Tasty Alcohol-Free Beverages

After a season full of indulgences, plenty of us are pressing pause on our alcohol consumption in favor of Dry January. It’s become a popular New Year’s resolution in recent years, and with so many alcohol-free beverages readily available there are plenty of reasons to take part. Several selections below are also low-sugar and low-calorie, making those healthy intentions so many of us are starting the year with that much easier to attain. Pair these 17 beverages with our attractive barware and glassware and you won’t even miss the alcohol. Bonus: many of the brands’ sites include recipes and added benefits like discounts and free shipping!
DRINKS

