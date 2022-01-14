Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran enjoy 'Peru'

Ed Sheeran has submitted a request to build a crypt underneath the chapel on his estate in Suffolk, England.The 30-year-old singer plans to put the crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.In 2019, the “Bad Habits” singer received approval to build a “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” on his sprawling estate which has been dubbed “Sheeranville”.According to the design statement submitted by architects Donald Insall Associates at the time, Sheeran wants to use the chapel for key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and social gatherings, and...

