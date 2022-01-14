New Yorkers are selling restaurant reservations for a whole lot of money

When chef Nicholas Stefanelli traveled to Greece recently to visit his ancestors’ birthplace, he was surprised by what he found—the old homestead was no longer in Greece. “My family is from an area in the Black Sea that is Turkey now,” he said, referring to the border changes that happened in the 1920s. “Exploring the historical piece of my Greek side has been very eye-opening for me. As I’m traveling through Northern Greece, it just became evident there’s a lot to tell here. I’ve been going through, digging in, figuring out how the diaspora of food flowed around ancient times and...

