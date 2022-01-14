New Yorkers are selling restaurant reservations for a whole lot of money

“Michelin? I don’t care about Michelin.” Though Osamu Fujita’s speaking style tends towards devil-may-care, his ultra-premium omakase sushi meals at Nozawa Bar (one star, by the way) remain anything but. After eight years of manning the intimate 10-seat counter tucked away inside Sugarfish Beverly Hills, the onetime protégé of Kazunori Nozawa has carved out his own niche while also using his mentor’s signature warm, loosely packed rice—a now commonplace style of nigiri in L.A. that some purists still consider downright heretical. Though Fujita’s artistry might have won starred recognition from famously incognito Michelin inspectors, the head chef of Nozawa Bar remains unfazed by the external validation from critics. He focuses, instead, on delighting customers day in, day out, as he guides them on personal journeys towards sushi-based spiritual transcendence.
