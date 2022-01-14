Israel administers 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to over 500,000 people

Fourth doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 are only "partially" effective for the Omicron variant of the virus, the authors of an Israeli trial said Monday. A team from Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv began conducting a trial in December on fourth doses of coronavirus vaccines, inoculating 154 hospital personnel with Pfizer jabs and 120 other volunteers with Moderna doses. Preliminary results of the trial "have shown that the vaccines are safe and have shown to produce substantial antibodies, but are only partially effective in defending against the Omicron variant," the hospital said in a statement. Professor Gili Regev-Yochay, who leads the study, said that while there was an increase in antibodies after administering a fourth dose, it nonetheless "only offers a partial defenser against the virus" for those infected with the Omicron variant.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO