Israel administers 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose to over 500,000 people

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael has administered a fourth vaccine dose to more than 500,000 people, the Health Ministry said Friday. Israel began administering second boosters to the most vulnerable late last month and later began offering them to everyone over 60. Authorities hope the additional boosters will blunt a...

David Patton
6d ago

four? I guess #5 comes in six months, then #6 after that and so on and so on with the same results....everyone still gets Covid

ClickClickBoom
6d ago

This is not good for anyone, do not submit. Omicron is dominant, and is much like a cold, natural immunity is more robust.

