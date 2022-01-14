ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

4 Charged In Murder Of Off-Duty LAPD Officer

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0KF8_0dlppdrc00
Photo: Getty Images

Three alleged gang members and one alleged gang associate were reportedly charged in connection to the attempted robbery and fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer.

Luis Alfredo De La Rosa Rios , 29; Ernesto Cisneros , 22; and Jesse Contreras , 34, all of whom are alleged members of the F-13 gang, and Rios' girlfriend, Haylee Marie Grishman , 18, were all charged in connection to the death of officer Fernando Arroyos , 27, according to a U.S. Justice Department release obtained by CNN on Thursday (January 13).

Arroyos was reportedly house-hunting with his girlfriend on Monday (Monday 10) when a black pickup drove up to them, according to the complaint.

Rios and Cisneros pointed guns at Arroyos and his girlfriend, ordering them to remove items, which included chains Arroyos was wearing around his neck.

The complaint states a gunfire exchange took place between Arroyos and the two suspects, which resulted in Arroyos being struck and collapsing before the two men fled the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the scene and transported Arroyos to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All four of the individuals charged were inside the vehicle during the attempted robbery and shooting, according to the complaint and were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering, which could carry a death penalty and minimum life sentence in federal prison without the possibility of parole, according to CNN .

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Arroyos "was starting a very promising career" with the department, which he joined three years prior and was assigned to the Wilshire Division.

"He found himself, after working a series of days in patrol, to have a day off, enjoying it with his girlfriend on a hunt for a house, a place to live, a place to buy and invest in this city and the future of this region," Moore said.

The U.S. Attorney's office described F-13 as a "large, multi-generational street gang that previously has been the subject of federal prosecutions, including two large racketeering cases" in the news release announcing the charges on Thursday.

Comments / 9

Morningglory
4d ago

Ummm. Trump was correct about these thugs. As our LE continues to be attacked, defended and life destroyed if they do their jobs. Wonder if they're here legally; or just some biden, foreign transplants.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Complex

Baltimore Police Officer Dies After Being Shot in Patrol Car

Keona Holley, the Police officer who was shot last week while sitting in her patrol car, has died, per CNN. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a Thursday Facebook statement that she was taken off of life support, and that her health had “been deteriorating over the last couple of days and her family, in consultation with her doctors, has had to make the most difficult decision.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
uticaphoenix.net

Police officer who shot Daunte Wright faces new charge of

Body-camera footage released after the shooting shows Wright being searched outside the vehicle and then pulling away from the officers to get back into the car. Potter pulled her Glock 9mm handgun and pointed it at Wright, saying repeatedly that she would use a Taser on him. Seven seconds later, Potter shouted “Taser, Taser, Taser!” and fired the gun.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Ernesto Cisneros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Street Gang#Guns#U S Justice Department#Cnn#Arroyos#Lapd#The Wilshire Division
NBC News

Off-duty New York police officer shot in the head while sleeping in car between shifts

A New York Police Department officer was shot in the head on New Year’s Day while sleeping in his car between shifts. The officer had ended an eight-hour shift at a New Year's Eve event in Central Park at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a press conference later that day. He decided to rest in his personal vehicle parked in the lot of the 25th Precinct station house in Harlem before his following shift at 7 a.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

Four arrested in connection with fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four people have now been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer, authorities said Wednesday. The officer, 27-year-old Fernando Arroyos, a three-year veteran of the LAPD, was shot about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an apparent exchange of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Convenience store clerk charged in man’s death

A clerk at a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and La Brea Avenue is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death at the store on Dec. 29. The clerk reported the stabbing to the Los Angeles Police Department at approximately 12:10 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed In Attempted Armed Robbery In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in South L.A. Monday night. Officers outside St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. Jan. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) At about 9:15 p.m., L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting in an alley near the 8700 block of Beach Street in South L.A. Deputies arrived on scene to find an off-duty officer with gunshot wounds. The deputies loaded him into one of their patrol cars and rushed him to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, where he died. He was identified Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Man charged after off-duty Memphis officer shot outside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police officer outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed in the driveway of his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

Protests in US after white off-duty officer shoots dead Black man

The fatal shooting of an unarmed African American man by an off-duty white police officer under mysterious circumstances has fueled outrage in a North Carolina town, where residents and relatives of the victim protested Thursday night. The death of Jason Walker threatens to catapult racism back into the spotlight as Black Americans demand justice over several killings that have highlighted the United States's struggles with gun laws, police impunity, and racial inequality. Fist raised, prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump led a "rally for justice" where the crowd chanted "Jason Walker matters," a WRAL TV live feed from Fayetteville showed. "Just like the truth was revealed" for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, "the truth will be revealed for Jason Walker," said Crump, referencing three high-profile killings of Black Americans by active or former police officers over the past two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

125K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy