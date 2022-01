The American way of life has been nearly destroyed over the past two years by a virus that came from communist China. Politically, economically, and socially, America has been devastated. As of this writing, 850,000 Americans have died. Why, then, is the U.S. Olympic team preparing to head to Beijing to participate in the Winter Olympics? If ever there was an Olympics that should be boycotted, this is it.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO