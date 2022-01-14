ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid-Reload Vacuum Cannon Totally Demolishes Those Veggies

By Dave Rowntree
hackaday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article[NightHawkInLight] has been developing his design for a vacuum canon for a while now, so it seems fitting to drop in check out the progress. The idea is pretty straightforward, take a long rigid tube, insert a close fitting piston, magnetically attached to a projectile, and stopper the open end...

