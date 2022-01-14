San Francisco Lowers Speed Limits For These 7 Streets

Photo: Getty Images

A new law that went into effect this year in California is decreasing speed limits for seven streets in San Francisco's business districts, reports CBS SF .

Mayor London Breed 's office announced the change on Thursday, January 13.

The speed limits are being reduced to 20 mph on parts of:

24th Street

Fillmore Street

Haight Street

Polk Street

Ocean Avenue

San Bruno Avenue

Valencia Street

“We know that speed is the number one killer on not just San Francisco streets but California streets,” San Francisco city attorney David Chiu told CBS SF .

Parts of Assembly Bill 43 went into effect on January 1, 2022, and allows local governments to lower speed limits by 5 mph in business activity streets. The law defines these streets as neighborhoods with at least half of the buildings along the corridor having commercial uses.

According to CBS SF , crews started installing signs with the updated speed limits this week, and city officials will propose additional streets for lowered speed limits later this year.

The decrease in speed limits is necessary to improve street safety and is also part of San Francisco's Vision Zero goals to eliminate traffic deaths, according to Mayor Breed and other city officials.